Alluxio Recognized for Technology Innovation in Open Source and Big Data with Industry Awards

Alluxio functions between computation and storage in the big data analytics and AI/ML data infrastructure stacks. It provides a data abstraction layer for computation frameworks such as Spark, Presto, and TensorFlow, enabling applications to connect to numerous storage systems across clusters, regions, and clouds through a common interface. Alluxio also provides advanced caching and “zero-copy” bursting, bringing distributed data closer to compute to improve application performance and reliability while reducing data egress and infrastructure costs.

2022 Data Breakthrough Award, “Best In-Memory Solution of the Year" award - The Data Breakthrough awards program recognizes the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories. Alluxio is among those companies in the data technology ecosystem that have made groundbreaking solutions insights available in real-time.

“Alluxio enables companies to embrace the separation of storage from compute and use Alluxio data orchestration to overcome the challenges this brings,” said John Mracek, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Alluxio. “We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to innovation in this area and for our contributions to the open source community.”

Proven at global web scale in production for modern data services, Alluxio is the developer of open source data orchestration software for the cloud. Alluxio moves data closer to data analytics and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, and clouds, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects. Intelligent data tiering and caching deliver greater performance and reliability to customers in financial services, high tech, retail and telecommunications. Alluxio is in production use today at eight out of the top ten internet companies . Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Seven Seas Partners, Volcanic Ventures, and Hillhouse Capital. Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn , or Twitter .

