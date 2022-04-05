ListenFirst Names Neil Arsenault As Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ListenFirst , the premier enterprise social analytics solution, today announced the appointment of Neil Arsenault as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Arsenault will oversee all of ListenFirst’s revenue generation and customer retention efforts. With a proven track record of growing Software as a Service companies, Arsenault specializes in creating value for clients and companies, and mentoring Sales teams that produce future leaders.



Previously, Arsenault had been the senior vice president of Sales at Kazoo, with his extensive experience also including vice president of sales positions at PowerDMS and Paycor. Neil enjoyed successful exits at PowerDMS and Paycor, which provided returns for investors and raised fresh growth capital used to invest in reaching more customers. Arsenault has a BA from Ball State University and an MBA from Butler University.

“Marketers need social analytics that can be turned into strategies that best connect with their specific audience and followers,” explained Neil Arsenault. “What makes ListenFirst so unique is how the platform delivers social insights around paid, owned, earned and competitive performance that makes data easier to understand and actionable. I couldn’t be more excited to join a company with a proven track record of turning the social investment of brands into bigger strategic gains.“

“Neil is a senior revenue leader experienced in building broad and successful teams that grow enterprise value,” said David DiGiacomo, ListenFirst CEO. “Understanding return on investment is more important than ever for social marketers, and Neil is the right executive voice to communicate how our best-in-class social analytics can help brands achieve their top tier goals.”

Neil Arsenault will report directly to ListenFirst CEO David DiGiacomo. Media & Entertainment, Retail, Fashion, Beauty, CPG, and Gaming will be among the verticals of focus for the Revenue team.

About ListenFirst

ListenFirst is the premier social analytics solution used by the world’s leading brands. With a breadth of data and award-winning expertise unmatched in the market, we offer an easy, one-stop solution to optimize social media marketing and maximize ROI. ListenFirst has been honored with multiple accolades including a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Emerging Technology, 2020 Cynopsis AdTech Award for Outstanding Data Solution, 2022 High Performer recognition from G2 Crowd, MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Social Media Monitoring Software, and named one of Inc. 500’s fastest growing companies. Founded in 2012, ListenFirst is trusted by leading global brands including AT&T, Amazon, NBCUniversal, and Peloton. For more information, visit www.listenfirstmedia.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/715b089b-53e0-4b5a-8fc1-4f926d7316f6