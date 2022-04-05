MARC FISHER LTD LAUNCHES MEN'S FOOTWEAR COLLECTION

New York, New York, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marc Fisher Footwear Company (“Marc Fisher”), a fashion footwear industry leader with a portfolio that includes many of the most recognizable and iconic American brands, announced today its launch of Marc Fisher LTD Men’s. Marc Fisher LTD Men’s is a collection of low-key, cool wardrobe footwear staples curated for work, play, and travel, with a focus on expertly crafted modern silhouettes, quality materials and understated details.

“With the long-standing success of our women’s collections and noticing the whitespace in men’s assortments, I wanted to create easy, elevated shoes that any guy could wear and not even think about, so versatile that they instantly upgrade his everyday look,” said Marc Fisher, CEO of Marc Fisher Footwear.

The Marc Fisher LTD Men’s collection debuts for the Spring/Summer 2022 season with an assortment of casual luxe essentials, designed for men with a minimalist mindset; from sneakers to boots, loafers to sandals, each pair is made to instantly elevate any look from the ground up. Marc Fisher’s fresh take on the men’s collection focuses on versatile contemporary footwear designed to balance everyday style and practicality; made to feel premium and effortless.

Consisting of ten styles ranging from $150-$200, the men’s collection embodies the brands’ ethos, maximum style, minimal effort. Sneakers such as the Aiden bring a cool classic to the forefront of style, and updated boots such as Cooper and Danny will have him stepping out for work or play, seamlessly. The collections’ loafers, Frank and Garry, will add an understated luxe appeal to staples already in his wardrobe. Ranging in colors from easy neutrals to deep blues and greys, the men’s collections’ contemporary feel is juxtaposed with the luxury of supple suedes and buttery leathers. Marc Fisher LTD Men’s has perfected stylish, minimalistic detailing, exposing the fine craftsmanship the brand is known for- designed to upgrade his every day.

Marc Fisher LTD Men’s Collection is currently available at Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Zappos, and MarcFisherFootwear.com

About Marc Fisher Footwear Company

Established in 2005, Marc Fisher Footwear Company is a leading full-service, product-driven fashion footwear company with knowledge and expertise in design, sales, sourcing, distribution and marketing – all with dedicated and strategic direction for each brand within the portfolio, which includes Easy Spirit, Calvin Klein, Nine West, Tommy Hilfiger, GUESS, G by Guess, Bandolino, indigo rd., UNISA, and Sigerson Morrison along with the namesake brands – Marc Fisher and Marc Fisher LTD. Our diverse portfolio of globally recognized brands – available domestically and internationally via wholesale and retail channels – consistently meets the widest range of consumers’ fashion footwear needs, from classic to contemporary, sport to dress, men’s to women’s. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with showrooms in New York City, Marc Fisher Footwear is sold worldwide through department stores, specialty stores and e-commerce channels.

