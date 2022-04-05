GBT’s Wireless Motion Detection System Patent Received Issue Notification

The Intelligent Motion Detection Technology Patent Expected to be Granted on April 12, 2022; Patent # 11,302,032

SAN DIEGO, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), received an issue notification for its intelligent motion detection patent, which the Company has assigned the internal code name “Apollo”. The non-provisional patent application will be granted on April 12, 2022, patent #11,302,032. The patent seeks to protect radio based, real time motion detection methods and systems. As described in the patent, neural network algorithms are designed to control and analyze radio waves transmissions and their reflections to construct 3D images and motion. The Apollo’s technology design is based on wireless transmissions that are made within specific frequencies measuring the returned reflected waves information. Apollo’s neural network is then designed to analyze the object constructing live images. The patent also seeks to cover real-time motion technology enabling live video through radio waves. The technology is designed to distinguish between living entities and objects by detecting distinctive patterns and intelligent mapping. The technology is designed to works in both indoors and outdoors environments as well as through walls and other mediums. The system’s effective range starts within a typical residential home area and can be extended using repeater units to cover larger facilities and structures. GBT believes that this innovative technology can be applied within health, security, military, and emergency response domains and plans to conduct further research and development in the near future.



"We receive an issue notice for our intelligent, wireless motion detection patent and plan to start R&D efforts to commercialize the technology, in wide variety of domains. We believe this technology can be used in a wide diversity of fields which would include wearable-less health monitoring to measure human’s vitals and detect falls. We also believe another type of application is to provide “eyes” for autonomous vehicles or a background system to detect concealed objects in airports. We are very pleased to have this patent innovative technology granted and plan to conduct further research and development of intelligent systems based on its concepts.” Said Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com