everphone, Go Technology Management, and EBF Inc. Partner to Provide 60,000 Tablets and Enterprise-Grade Customer Support Through FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program

MIAMI, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- everphone , a device-as-a-service startup that supplies, repairs, replaces, and recycles mobile devices for enterprise customers for one low monthly subscription, today announced it is providing 60,000 Hyundai Technology tablets to underserved households across America. This effort, which will take place over a 12-month period, is part of the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Affordable Connectivity Program in partnership with network connectivity provider Go Technology Management and mobile device management provider EBF Inc.



According to the FCC, 19 million Americans lack access to a high-speed internet broadband connection. The FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program , funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law , provides low-income households up to $30 off their monthly internet service, or up to $75 off for those living on tribal lands. Eligible households can receive a discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers. So far, over 10 million households have signed up for the FCC program.

Together, everphone, Go Technology Management, and EBF are providing underserved households with the same enterprise-grade network, devices, and support they give their corporate customers. Program participants will receive a Hyundai Technology tablet running Android, access to 10GB of data each month via AT&T’s national data network, and 24/7 device support using VMware’s Workspace ONE device management platform for system updates, security patches, and more.

“We are incredibly proud to contribute to the Affordable Connectivity Program,” said Tillmann Schwabe, General Manager of everphone, Inc. “Together with Go Technology Management and EBF we will help tens of thousands of American households bridge the digital divide, giving them access to the digital tools and information they need to be productive and successful in their daily lives.”

“It’s extremely important to have a strong network and fully functioning data plan that allows users to easily and productively access the internet so they can work, study or browse without problems,” said Keenon Dixon, Chief Operating Officer of Go Technology Management. “We’re happy to provide outstanding service to all Americans, not just those who can afford it.”

To ensure the services aren’t being abused, EBF monitors the quality of service. With EBF’s attention to detail and everphone’s seamless device management process, underprivileged households across America will have a high-speed broadband connection with high-quality devices.

“Mobile device management & security is essential for all Americans,” said Thomas Steinmetz, General Manager of EBF, Inc. “It’s imperative that all customers of EBF have full access to well working, up-to-date, secure devices, and we’re happy to be able to work with Go Technology Management and everphone to ensure that happens.”

About everphone

everphone is the one-stop-shop solution for company smartphones and tablets. The Berlin-based startup has developed a new concept of providing companies with smart devices in a flexible and secure way. everphone device rentals include everything from sourcing, device administration via MDM software, as well as the handling of broken devices and returns. With “choose your own device” employees can pick their preferred device. Part of the everphone concept is a quick smartphone replacement service in case of damages. Since 2016, everphone sources, configures, and deploys rental smart-phones and tablets with full service. In December 2021 everphone entered the US market and established its American headquarters in Miami, Florida. everphone was founded by former CHECK24 board member Jan Dzulko. Today, everphone supplies more than 1,000 customers, both SME and global players such as Ernst & Young. The firm employs more than 250 people globally.

To learn more about everphone, visit www.everphone.com

About EBF

EBF Inc. is the leading IT-Service Provider for the management and securing of mobile devices in North America for large Enterprise and business customers. EBF Inc. enables its customers to mobilize their workforce while remaining compliant with the highest data security requirements. EBF Inc. supports its customers along the entire process: consulting, hosting, and implementing of standard or home-grown applications. With EBF’s strategic partnerships and constant optimization cycle, its customers are assured to remain on the cutting edge of technology and innovation - over several platforms and UEMs. For over 25 years, customers from over 130 countries have placed their trust in EBF’s services. Their list of clients includes companies like The Coca-Cola Company, General Electric, Accenture PLC and Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., as well as telecommunication carriers such as Deutsche Telekom, TMUS, Verizon, Telstra and Vodafone. Imprint ebf.com: https://ebf.com/en/imprint/ Privacy Statement: https://ebf.com/en/privacy-Statement

