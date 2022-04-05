RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. RevoluPAY Surpasses 30,000 Users with Up To 3654% Increase in Transactions

Vancouver, BC, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that RevoluPAY App users reached 30,348 at midnight ET on April 3rd 2022. Likewise, the Company wishes to provide shareholders with specific metrics derived from said exponential increases since it traversed into the monetization phase of its financial ecosystem on March 1st, 2022. The Company also recaps its business model, revenue verticals, and future goals.



Corporate Era Between July 2018 to December 2021

Between 2018 and 2021, the Company has conceived, developed, launched, and entirely funded a proprietary financial ecosystem consisting of the centralized closed-loop open banking app RevoluPAY allied to a Visa Card, freely available worldwide for iOS and Android smartphones. RevoluPAY is the self-licensed E.U financial institution 6900, having been granted E.U PSD2, USA Florida MSB II, and Canadian FINTRAC financial approval. The Company is currently pursuing its 4th financial license in the UAE, with which it intends to launch its consumer finance division RevoluFIN. Similarly, the Company has conceived, developed, launched, and funded the following revenue verticals to attract new users while incurring organic user onboarding. As a prerequisite, interaction with said verticals requires RevoluPAY App for all financial interactions. Currently, active revenue verticals are RevoluSEND, RevolUTILITY, RevoluEX, RevoluCHARGE, RevoluEGAME, RevoluVIP, RevoluPOS, RevoluREALTY.

Quarter Ending 28th February 2022

Before the commencement of monetization, in comparison to the previous quarter ending 30th November 2021, the Company concluded the term with 5502 RevoluPAY users, or approximately 89% higher than the last quarter. The overall positive effect on revenue should be evident in the upcoming financial statements.

Commencement of Monetization Phase from 1st March 2022

The Company commenced monetizing its financial ecosystem on March 1st, 2022, and by the 31st of March, it had attained a 445% increase in users, ending the month with 30,003 registered users. When comparing the entire previous quarter revenue with just the one month of March 2022 the Company is pleased to provide the following abbreviated data to allow shareholders to quantify the effect increased app users have upon the overall proprietary ecosystem.

Vertical Transactions Increase Processing Increase RevoluSEND 3654.84 % 817.40 % RevolUTILITY 800 % 804.34 % RevoluEX 500 % 493.04 % AIRBNB 211.67 % 131.64 % RevoluCHARGE 130 % 174.31 % VCC 78.13 % 81.59 %

E.U Fintech White Labels

The Company's financial technology, complete with financial licensing, is available for co-branding and white-label deployment. Two such white labels are Million Bridges and Sendity, which commenced in August 2021 and September 2021. On the 31st March 2022, the Company signed an NDA for potentially its third E.U-based white-label. Similarly, both active white labels have experienced increased transactions and processing during the month of March in comparison to the entire previous quarter.

Vertical Transactions Increase Processing Increase Sendity 147.06 % 85.17 % Million Bridges 14.08 % 30.77 %

USA Fintech White Labels

In February 2022, the United States subsidiary RevoluGROUP USA Inc. began marketing the Company's financial technology, complete with financial licensing, for co-branding and white-label deployment in the U.S and has thus far signed 3 NDAs with prospective parties. All three parties are active in the family remittance sector and money transfer industry with significantly established user bases. One of the parties is one of the world's top 5 remittance companies whose interest centers on eventual collaboration and bilateral API integration.

Recurring Revenue and Typical Profit Margins

The Company's business model lends itself to the recurring revenue genre. For instance, open banking services, family remittances, mobile phone top-ups, subscriptions such as Netflix, HBO Max or Microsoft, etc., are commonly monthly. Furthermore, the Company's financial ecosystem has been designed from the ground up to require minimal human intervention, successfully automating processes 24/7 while drastically reducing the cost of revenue ("COR"), rendering profit margins like those witnessed in previous financial statements up to and exceeding 60%. Due to the computerization and inherent automation, the increase in overall transactions and cash flow processing is unlikely to increase the Company's known monthly operational expenditure in any meaningful manner.

RevoluPAY User Goals as We Advance

Since ecosystem monetization has officially begun, the Company has set an initial goal of 100K proprietary users by the 31st May 2022. This projection does not include those users onboarded by White-Label partners whose financial flows traverse RevoluPAY at a ratio of 100%.

