MBX Biosciences Appoints Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, M.D., to Board of Directors

CARMEL, Ind., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing peptide therapeutics with a focus on the treatment of endocrine disorders, today announced the appointment of Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Pescovitz currently serves as President of Oakland University, a public university in Michigan with over 17,000 students. She is a renowned academic leader, health care executive, pediatric endocrinologist and researcher, and has published extensively.



“With a deep background in pediatric endocrinology and years of academic, medical and business leadership, Ora brings a valuable perspective to the Board as we continue to advance our pipeline of Precision Endocrine Peptides,” said Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer of MBX Biosciences. “On behalf of MBX Biosciences and our Board of Directors, we welcome her to this role and look forward to drawing upon Ora’s strategic and medical acumen as we strive to fulfill our mission of bringing new treatment options to people with endocrine disorders.”

Prior to being named President of Oakland University, Dr. Pescovitz served as Senior Vice President and U.S. Medical Leader for Lilly Biomedicines at Eli Lilly and Company from 2014 to 2017. From 2009 to 2014, she was the University of Michigan’s first female Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs and Health System CEO. During this time, she led a system that included three hospitals, more than 120 health centers and clinics, and the University of Michigan Medical School, and was elected to the National Academy of Medicine. She has also held numerous leadership positions with a broad range of medical research, healthcare, and civic organizations, including president of the Society for Pediatric Research, president of the Lawson Wilkins (North American) Pediatric Endocrine Society, and chair of the March of Dimes Grants Review Committee. She earned her M.D. from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, where she has earned Distinguished Alumni Awards from both the Feinberg School of Medicine and Northwestern University.

“I am pleased to join the MBX Board of Directors at this transformational time, as the company continues to build on the expanding foundation of its endocrine-focused clinical and preclinical pipeline,” said Dr. Pescovitz. “I look forward to contributing to their continued progress and success.”

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering investigational Precision Endocrine Peptides (PEPs™). PEPs are designed to overcome key limitations of native peptide therapeutics to deliver superior pharmacologic properties. MBX is advancing a pipeline of PEP candidates to address the unmet needs of people with endocrine disorders. The company’s lead product candidate, MBX 2109 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Members of MBX’s leadership team have collaborated over several decades on the discovery, development, and commercialization of highly successful endocrine therapeutics including Forteo® and Humalog®. The company is supported by leading life science investors including Frazier Life Sciences, New Enterprise Associates and OrbiMed. For more information, please visit www.mbxbio.com or follow-us on LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries:

Ian Stone

Canale Communications

ian.stone@canalecomm.com

619-849-5388

Investor Inquiries:

Robert Uhl

ICR Westwicke

Robert.uhl@westwicke.com

619.228.5886