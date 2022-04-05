Netrality Data Centers Acquires 365 Data Centers’ Indianapolis Facility on the Indy Telcom Campus

INDIANAPOLIS, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netrality Data Centers, the largest, privately-held owner, and operator of core interconnection facilities in the U.S. announced the acquisition of 365 Data Centers’ Indianapolis facility, located on the Indy Telcom campus.



Netrality Data Centers will provide colocation services and direct connectivity to Midwest-IX as well as leading service providers including AT&T, Cogent Communications, Lumen, Crown Castle, Peerless Network, US Signal, Windstream, and Zayo.

“We are excited about the acquisition of 365 Data Centers’ colocation assets on the Indy Telcom Campus,” said Gerald M. Marshall, Chief Executive Officer at Netrality Data Centers. “We look forward to collaborating with the established ecosystem of enterprise customers and strategic networks.”

“We are thrilled to grow our presence on the Indy Telcom campus,” said Amber Caramella, Chief Revenue Officer at Netrality Data Centers. “The acquisition of 365’s facility increases our available capacity to meet the needs of our expanding customer base and evolving ecosystem.”

In July 2021, Netrality acquired Indy Telcom Center, a 205,000 sq ft., 11-building campus dedicated to data centers tenants and fiber customers. Later in 2021, Netrality closed on 7801 Nieman Road in the Kansas City region to accommodate customers’ increasing capacity demands for edge and wholesale deployments.

Kurtz & Revness, P.C. served as legal counsel to Netrality Data Centers. Jeff Hardin served as special transaction counsel to 365 Data Centers on this transaction.

About Netrality Data Centers

Netrality Data Centers owns and operates strategic interconnected data centers and Meet Me Rooms, providing a mix of colocation, and powered shell and wholesale data center solutions driven by fiber-dense, network-rich interconnection environments. Today, Netrality’s eighteen properties span 3.3 million square feet and over 100 megawatts of capacity across North America.

Well-capitalized with a long-term investment from Macquarie Asset Management, Netrality is the largest privately held owner-operator of core interconnection facilities in the United States. Netrality acquires strategically located, core network interconnection data centers that power latency-sensitive businesses, increase network resiliency, and ensure always-on access to mission-critical applications. For more information: www.netrality.com , LinkedIn , Twitter .