PepGen Appoints Michelle Mellion, M.D., as Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development

BOSTON, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PepGen, Inc., a company developing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapeutics with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases, today announced that it has appointed Michelle Mellion, M.D., as Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development. Dr. Mellion is double Board-certified in neurology and clinical neurophysiology with over two decades of clinical development experience and spent the first part of her career treating people living with muscular dystrophies before transitioning to industry to focus on drug development in neuromuscular and neurological indications.



“Michelle is a passionate, dedicated clinician with an impressive track record leading clinical development of neurology and neuromuscular disease therapies. As a practicing physician she has witnessed the effects that neuromuscular and neurodegenerative diseases have on patients and their families,” said James McArthur, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PepGen. “Her expertise in clinical trial outcome measures and her position as a thought leader in these indications will be essential as we begin clinical trials of our lead candidates, PGN-EDO51 and PGN-EDODM1, and continue our work to transform patient outcomes in this space.”

Dr. Mellion has extensive experience in evaluation and treatment of neuromuscular and neurological indications, having worked in both academic and commercial settings. Most recently, she served in roles of increasing responsibility, including Executive Medical Director, at Fulcrum Therapeutics where she led the design and implementation of Phase I/II/III clinical trials for the company’s novel treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy. While leading clinical development efforts at Fulcrum, she also worked as an Attending Physician affiliated with Tufts Medical Center, specializing in Neurology as a member of their Pediatrics department. Dr. Mellion has also held leadership roles at Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Biogen, where she facilitated the preclinical translation and clinical development of treatments for pain, multiple sclerosis and other indications. Prior to joining Biogen, Dr. Mellion was an Attending Neurologist in the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) clinic and Attending Physician and Assistant Professor of Neurology at Alpert Medical School, Brown University. Dr. Mellion completed her residency at Brown Medical School, received her M.D. from the Wake Forest University School of Medicine, and earned her B.A. in Molecular Biology from Colgate University.

“PepGen is strongly positioned to become a global leader in the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, with a possible breakthrough treatment in Duchenne muscular dystrophy already in clinical development, and a differentiated therapeutic approach for myotonic dystrophy type 1 that is rapidly approaching the clinic,” Dr. Mellion said. “I am thrilled to be joining this dedicated, fast-growing team, all of whom are committed to developing impactful therapeutics for a disease space that is very close to my heart. I look forward to working with PepGen’s experienced team to further the company’s preclinical and clinical-stage programs, and to supporting our mission to transform the lives of those living with rare muscle diseases and their communities.”

About PepGen

PepGen, Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing next-generation oligonucleotide therapies for neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. PepGen’s proprietary Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotides (EDOs) are designed to target the underlying causes of rare diseases, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), in a safe and effective manner. In preclinical studies, PepGen’s enhanced delivery peptides demonstrated highly effective cell penetration and delivery of therapeutic candidates to multiple tissue types, including cardiac tissue. PepGen was founded by leading neuromuscular and neurology researchers in Oxford and Cambridge, UK, and is backed by a strong syndicate of investors including RA Capital Management, Oxford Science Enterprises, and others. The company is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information, visit www.pepgen.com or follow PepGen on Twitter and LinkedIn.

