Atlas Thrive™ Launches Canada’s First CBD Chewing Gum

Ontario and Alberta will be the first Canadian provinces to receive Atlas Thrive’s new CBD gum, with additional provinces to receive it in the coming months.

This product will be available at many retail outlets, including Canna Cabana, a subsidiary of High Tide Inc. with over 100 locations across Canada.

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Biotechnologies Inc., a leading Canadian cannabis company (“Atlas” or the “Company”), today announced the launch of Atlas Thrive™ CBD gum, Canada’s first CBD chewing gum, in partnership with NordicCan.

This innovative addition to the line of Atlas Thrive™ products, provides another convenient, easy-to-use, and discreet way for adults to integrate CBD into their existing health and wellness routines. Atlas Thrive™ CBD gum can be consumed along with complementary Atlas Thrive™ products, including the transdermal patch, gels and tinctures, which use patented pharmaceutical absorption technology.

Offered in Vanilla Mint flavour, the gum contains 20 mg of CBD per piece and 200 mg of CBD per pack. First launching in Ontario (www.osc.ca) on April 12, Atlas Thrive™ gum will also be available for purchase at various cannabis retailers, including all Canna Cabana locations in Ontario. They will also launch in Alberta along with various medical cannabis platforms, including Shoppers Drug Mart, over the next two months.

After two years of product development in Denmark, Atlas is excited to offer consumers the first CBD chewing gum on the Canadian market.

About Atlas

Atlas Biotechnologies Inc. is based in Edmonton, Canada and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Atlas Growers Ltd. is federally licensed in Canada for cultivation and processing of cannabis products, with a focus on health and wellness and adult use products. Atlas currently produces flower, extracts, topical and edible formulations with medical distribution across Canada and adult-use distribution in 7 provinces and territories, accessing over 70% of the Canadian population. Atlas operates under two core brand names, being, Natural History, which is focused on producing cannabis products for adult-use markets (www.naturalhistory.ca), as well as Atlas Thrive, which produces health & wellness focused products (www.atlasthrive.ca). Atlas oversees and operates multiple laboratories and cultivation facilities across Canada, providing a high level of consistency and quality in all products created under its oversight.

