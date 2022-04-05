Bionano Genomics Announces Participation at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting Spotlighting Optical Genome Mapping Applications and Enhanced NxClinical Capabilities for Cancer Research

Bionano will exhibit all of its solutions relevant to cancer research: OGM systems, NxClinical software and expert laboratory services



Exhibitor Theater presentation will share the latest OGM research on comprehensive genomic structural variation and homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) analysis from tumor biopsies

Three scientific poster presentations will illustrate the application of Bionano’s OGM in hematological disease, cell line characterization and angiosarcoma

Bionano will introduce NxClinical version 6.2, which will include powerful capabilities for analysis of homologous recombination deficiency (HRD)

SAN DIEGO, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of N x Clinical™ software, the leading solution for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced that it is participating in-person at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

AACR conference sessions will take place April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana with an option for virtual attendance. Bionano will exhibit its complete portfolio of products and services relevant to the cancer research community including OGM solutions, NxClinical software and laboratory services. Multiple attendees from both the scientific and commercial teams will participate in the conference.

As part of a featured spotlight talk, two cancer genomics experts will share their latest research in comprehensive genomic structural variation and HRD analysis of tumor biopsies, which included OGM and NGS. Dr. Ravindra Kolhe, from the Medical College of Georgia/Augusta University, and Dr. Miriam Bornhorst, from Children’s National Hospital, will present in the Exhibitor Theater on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

In addition, three posters featuring results from OGM applications will be presented at the conference. The full content of the posters will be made available on the Bionano Genomics website once presented at the conference.

Poster Title Authors Presented 5783 Novel genomic structural variations in angiosarcomas Thuy L. Phung, Joyce Lee, Wa Du April 8, 2022

12:00 - 1:00 PM



2931 Optical genome mapping workflow for identification and annotation of variants in hematological malignancies Jennifer Hauenstein, Andy Pang, Alka Chaubey, Alex Hastie April 12, 2022

1:30 – 5:00 PM 2933 Utility of optical genome mapping for the chromosomal characterization of cell lines used in preclinical and clinical research Nikhil S. Sahajpal, Ashis K. Mondal, Alex Hastie, Alka Chaubey, Ravindra Kolhe April 12, 2022

1:30 – 5:00 PM

“As one company with more solutions, we couldn’t be more excited about participating in AACR. We believe cancer is a disease of structural variation and our OGM and software solutions, which are available for adoption in-house and through our laboratory services, have the potential to make an impact in the fight against cancer. I’m excited for the world to see NxClinical version 6.2 with its innovative capabilities for HRD analysis, as well as our ongoing progress towards our goal of making OGM an essential tool in the arsenal of cancer researchers,” said Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and CEO of Bionano Genomics.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit bionanogenomics.com, lineagen.com or biodiscovery.com

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “potential,” “goal,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the the potential contribution of our OGM and software solutions in the fight against cancer and OGM becoming an essential tool for cancer research. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements in existing technologies; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support additional studies, adoption or continued use of our technologies; the ability of our OGM, NxClinical software and laboratory services solutions to offer the anticipated benefits for and contributions to cancer research as well as other areas of research; future study results contradicting the results reported in the presentations given and posters made available at the AACR Annual Meeting; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

