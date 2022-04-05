1847 Holdings Expands Community Give Back Program through Support of Boys & Girls Clubs of Truckee Meadows

NEW YORK, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB: EFSH) (“1847 Holdings”), a publicly traded holding company platform that combines the attractive attributes of private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, is pleased to announce its support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Truckee Meadows in Reno, Nevada. The greater Reno area is served by 1847 Holdings’ subsidiaries High Mountain Door & Trim Inc. and Sierra Homes, LLC.



“The lower middle-market companies that we target and that are part of our growing portfolio of operating subsidiaries are important drivers of the broader US economy as well as the communities they serve,” commented Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings. “We are following through on our commitment to replicate this campaign across each of our operating territories. This is now the second community we are supporting through this program, and we look forward to further strengthening our relationships with the communities we serve.”

“We are truly thankful for the new financial support from 1847 Holdings,” said Mike Wurm, CEO of The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. “This wonderful donation will enhance the sports programs and wellness offerings that we can provide for the under-served kids in our community. The Club plays an important role in helping our members establish healthy habits. The gift from 1847 Holdings will greatly assist us in giving more fitness opportunities to the thousands of Club kids in our region who need us the most.”

Boys & Girls Clubs provide places where kids can go after school and during the summer to grow beyond the classroom. Since the first doors opened over 150 years ago, 4,300 Clubs have been established across the country, from dense cities and sprawling suburbs to Native lands and U.S. military installations worldwide. Clubs now serve four million kids and teens annually by building deeply powerful relationships and opening avenues of opportunities. No matter why they enter a Club, young people leave with the knowledge that the Club Experience provides a fun, safe space and a fostering environment where they can be who they are—and become who they were meant to be.

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB: EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings’ view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our SEC filings.

Contact:

Ellery W. Roberts, Founder & CEO

1847 Holdings LLC

Office: 212.417.9800

info@1847holdings.com

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies

Office: 1.800.RED.CHIP (733.2447)

Cell: 407.491.4498

EFSH@redchip.com