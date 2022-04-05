Stellantis Demonstrates Strong Performance Across Key Metrics in First Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Report outlines long-term CSR roadmap aimed at adding value for all stakeholders and reducing the impact on the plan e t

Roadmap supports ambitious goal to reach carbon net zero by 2038

AMSTERDAM, April 5, 2022 – Just one year after the Company was formed, Stellantis published today its first Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report , detailing its strong performance across key metrics in 2021, as well as outlining its detailed sustainability roadmap including the commitment to reach industry-leading carbon net zero emissions by 2038.

With action and progress at its core, the report highlights Stellantis’ advancement to create and share value with its employees, customers, business partners, the communities in which it operates and other stakeholders.

"Running a business responsibly is key to our long-term sustainability. The execution of our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, achieving carbon net zero throughout our entire value chain by 2038, gives Stellantis a leadership role in decarbonizing the industry,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. “Our approach to corporate social responsibility frames our decisions to bring added value for people, the planet, and Stellantis.”

The report explores six primary areas of focus, all supporting the vision set out through the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals :

Bringing a tangible impact on climate change

Driving the Company transformation through the development of human capital

Meeting changing customer expectations on mobility

Preventing ethics violations by promoting an ethical culture

Promoting protection and implementing responsible use of natural resources

Ensuring protection of human rights and supporting a balanced economic development of territories

Focused on material risks and opportunities, grounded on science-based evidence and audited by independent third party, the report explains how Stellantis is developing the diversity and talent of its people, actively promoting the respect for human rights across its global supply chain, while addressing environmental challenges on its journey. Also detailed within the report is how the Company is supporting short, medium and long-term climate-related objectives on industrial sites and across its real estate, vehicles and supply base.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

