Micron Appoints Mark Murphy as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

BOISE, Idaho, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, today announced that it is appointing Mark Murphy as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer effective April 18, 2022. Murphy brings 25 years of deep financial and operational leadership to the role and will oversee Micron’s financial strategy for the company’s next era of growth.



“Mark is a seasoned executive with extensive public company CFO experience, and proven large-scale manufacturing expertise. He has a strong track record of driving financial performance at multiple well-established companies in the semiconductor industry,” said Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “I look forward to Mark’s contributions to our leadership team as we embark on our next chapter of growth driven by demand for memory and storage solutions across the data center, the intelligent edge and a growing range of innovative devices.”

Murphy will report to Mehrotra and oversee Micron’s finance organization, including all finance functions, tax, treasury, internal audit and investor relations. He will be responsible for driving capital allocation to optimize revenue growth, profitability and shareholder returns.

“Memory and storage are essential to global economic growth. Micron’s leading technology across memory and storage uniquely position the company for success into the next decade,” said Murphy. “I’m excited to leverage my experience to steer Micron’s financial growth in the coming years. I look forward to working with Sanjay and the leadership team to fulfill the company’s vision to transform how the world uses information to enrich life for all.”

Murphy will be joining Micron from Qorvo, a leader in wireless technologies serving smartphone, defense, Wi-Fi, automotive and broad IoT markets where he has been CFO since 2016. Prior to his tenure at Qorvo, Murphy held multiple finance and operations leadership positions in semiconductor and broader electronics markets, including CFO at Delphi Automotive, CFO at MEMC Electronic Materials, and president of the Electronics Materials division at Praxair. Murphy holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Marquette University, and is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

With Murphy’s appointment, interim CFO Sumit Sadana will return full time to his long-standing role as chief business officer for the company. Mehrotra added: “I want to extend my deepest thanks to Sumit for his leadership of our finance organization during our CFO search. His dedication to leading both our business units and finance teams kept our business on a strong trajectory. I’m delighted to have him back full time in his chief business officer role.”

