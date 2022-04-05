Navigator Holdings Ltd. Strengthens Investor Relations And Business Development With New Appointment In United States And New Location In Houston, Texas

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (“Navigator”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, today announces that it has bolstered its investor relations and business development offering with the appointment of Randy Giveans as Executive Vice President, Navigator Gas US, LLC. Mr. Giveans, based in Houston, will be responsible for developing Navigator’s relationships with North American stakeholders.



Oeyvind Lindeman, Chief Commercial Officer, commented:

“We are delighted that Randy is joining the Navigator team to head up our presence in the United States. As well as being home to our Morgan’s Point joint venture in Houston, the U.S. is a key market for Navigator, and Randy will enable us to further develop and strengthen our strong connections in North America.”

Mr. Giveans commented:

“After covering Navigator for many years and working closely with management, I look forward to joining the team at Navigator and participating in the Company’s continued growth. With increasing demand for US LPG, natural gas liquids, and hydrocarbons, I’m thrilled to be part of Navigator’s exciting journey and to build on its strong links with shareholders, partners, and clients throughout North America.”

Mr. Giveans joins Navigator from Jefferies Financial Group, where he was the Senior Analyst and Group Head of the Energy Maritime Shipping Equity Research Group and a Senior Vice President. Mr. Giveans has extensive experience in covering energy maritime shipping companies for more than a decade, and in 2021, he was named a Top 5 stock picker across all sector analysts by TipRanks.

Mr. Giveans’ e-mail address is randy.giveans@navigatorgas.com and his telephone number is +1-713-373-6197.

About Us

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator’s fleet consists of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 21 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator’s stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.