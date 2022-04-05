KOVACH MARKETING CELEBRATES 30 YEARS SERVING THE  HOMEBUILDING AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES

Newport Beach, CA, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kovach Marketing, a national integrated marketing firm based in Southern California, announced reaching its milestone anniversary of 30 years in business. In sync with this noteworthy achievement is the formal launch of Kovach Marketing (“KM”)’s new corporate identity, unveiled today for the first time at KovachMarketing.com. Website visitors will have the opportunity to view an engaging landing page video showcasing KM’s reimagined logo, creative and branding. Additional exciting elements surrounding the agency’s rebranding will roll out throughout the month, including a new corporate website, as part of the ongoing celebration.

Recognized for its expertise in the housing industry, Kovach Marketing specializes in branding and full-service marketing for master-planned communities, new home developments, multi-family developments, and nearly every vertical within the real estate arena — from architecture to landscape to trade shows and beyond. The firm is known for its innovative and impactful marketing strategies, including web design, video marketing, paid digital media campaigns, social media content and management, and out-of-home advertising, among others.

“As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, I am moved by the impact our talented, dedicated team has made on the building industry, and the friendships we have been fortunate to develop,” said Dana Kovach, CEO & Founder of Kovach Marketing. “We are grateful for our clients’ confidence in us; we continually do all we can to earn it – and we look forward to what the next chapter reveals.”

KM’s impressive client roster includes industry leaders such as Shea Homes, Lennar, Tri Pointe Homes, The True Life Companies, View Homes, Century Communities, Newport Pacific Land, Cushman & Wakefield, Trumark Homes, City Ventures, SMP Environmental Design, HomeAid, Mosaic, Woodside Homes, Sierra Pacific Mortgage, Tralon Homes, Koru Risk Management, and many more. The agency focuses on working collaboratively with each of its clients to consistently deliver solutions that are tailored to their specific goals and objectives.

“Kovach Marketing’s ability to bring life to our ideas has added value to our core business over the past 30 years,” said Janet Benavidez, National Vice President, Sales and Marketing for Shea Homes. “Our long-lasting relationship is a result of Dana Kovach’s leadership in assembling an innovative, consumer-focused team. I am proud of the many successful campaigns we have launched together and look forward to our continued collaboration. Shea Homes extends a heartfelt congratulations to Kovach Marketing on this milestone anniversary.”

For those interested, KM is currently offering free 45-minute marketing consultations at www.kovachmarketing.com/consult

About Kovach Marketing

Since its inception in 1992, Kovach Marketing has successfully led the branding and marketing initiatives across the nation of Fortune 500 companies, best-in-class homebuilding firms, master-planned communities, construction startups and more. The Newport Beach-based firm brings a powerful combination of foundational expertise and fresh, modern thinking – an asset for any company, big or small, looking to stand out in today’s competitive, fast-moving market. To learn more about Kovach Marketing, visit www.KovachMarketing.com, call (949) 757-2870, email hello@kovachmarketing.com, and follow on social media at @kovach.marketing.

