O’Brien Communications Group Signs D9 Technologies

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Brien Communications Group (OCG), a B2B brand-management and marketing-communication firm, signed D9 Technologies — a provider of managed IT services, support, and cybersecurity to a range of companies and industries — to a full-service engagement, effective April 1, 2022. Under the terms of the engagement, OCG will provide strategic consultation and planning for all of D9’s brand-positioning and marketing efforts; all requisite creative and program-development activities; and all tactical program implementation and execution activities.



“D9 was referred to us by another of our clients,” said Mark O’Brien, founder and Principal of OCG. “That was gratifying from the start. Then we met Eric Brown, Sarvjit Pabla, and Matt Davis and realized they’re great guys who are very easy to work with. We’re sincerely grateful for the opportunity to help them attract the attention and the success they deserve.”

OCG will revise and enhance the content of D9’s web presence, create a stylistically unified system of collateral materials, create and develop authoritative content for its blog, and share that content more broadly in social and other media. OCG will also help D9 more closely align its marketing and sales activities.

“Through our initial growth, we realized we can’t be all things to all people,” said Eric Brown, EVP, Operations, at D9. “We knew we needed help to re-position our brand and to focus and prioritize our offerings. OCG came highly recommended, and we felt right at home with their approach. We look forward to a productive partnership.”

About O’Brien Communications Group

O’Brien Communications Group is a B2B brand-management and marketing firm. OCG offers its clients strategic and tactical marketing services — planning, creating, executing, and implementing digital and print marketing programs. For more information, please visit www.obriencg.com, email info@obriencg.com, or call 860-944-9022.

About D9 Technologies

D9 Technologies is a provider of IT support, MSP, and cybersecurity services with a history of helping customers establish secure and stable environments quickly and flexibly. D9 partners with companies to transform the ways in which their applications are run and their infrastructures are managed. From desktop to data center, D9 has the products and services organizations need to solve even the most complicated challenges. For more information, please visit d9now.com, email sales@d9now.com, or call 888-626-6379.

Media contact:

JoAnna Bennett

201-341-2360

joanna@obriencg.com



