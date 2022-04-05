GAINS Chief Operating Officer Jeff Gosz Named a 2022 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

CHICAGO, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAINSystems, a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain planning solutions for inventory and supply intensive industries, is proud to announce Supply & Demand Chain Executive has named Jeff Gosz, Chief Operating Officer, a 2022 Supply Chain Pro to Know. This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain excellence for competitive advantage.

Leading with an eye towards helping customers achieve rapid time to value through the GAINS® Proven Path-to-Performance (P3)SM implementation methodology, Jeff Gosz is helping companies harness the power of the digital supply chain to overcome challenges and capture new market opportunities across their global networks. GAINS invests in solutions and services to provide supply chain innovation that enables clients to "Move Forward Faster" fueled by advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the tangible benefits of automation and optimized planning.

"When I look back at past Pros to Know winners, I see a lot of individuals who accomplished a lot of great achievements. But, this year's winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. The 2022 winners are intuitive, adaptive and super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain-related," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "We received over 360 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are not only doing great things for the supply chain, but are also being supported by their teams, peers and partners."

"It's an honor to be recognized by the selection committee and editors of Supply & Demand Chain Executive," said Jeff Gosz, Chief Operating Officer, GAINS. "As unexpected challenges and new opportunities continue to surface at a rapid pace, the supply chain has become a critical competitive advantage to forward-thinking companies. Our team is energized by the tangible impact we help customers achieve daily. It's extremely rewarding when customers tell you they have navigated these challenges and gained new insights about their businesses as a result of working with GAINS."

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About GAINSystems

At GAINS our quest is to democratize supply chain planning. The GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform helps businesses large and small Move Forward FasterSM with greater agility, resilience, confidence, and sustainability. The GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms, and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service parts/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3)SM methodology enables rapid onboarding and tangible results, including increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels at reduced operating costs in as little as

eight weeks. GAINS proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Menards, Rockwell Automation, Stuller and Textron Aviation.

GAINS® is a registered trademark and Move Forward FasterSM and Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) SM are service marks of GAINSystems. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.

