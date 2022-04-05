North America Non-Residential Polished Concrete Market to hit $1.3 billion by 2028, Says GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The North America non-residential polished concrete market is expected to surpass USD 1.3 billion by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . Rising commercial construction activities, especially in the U.S., due to growing investments in the construction sector will spur industry demand from 2022 to 2028. Additionally, emerging applications of polished concrete in the industrial sector are projected to offer new growth opportunities to the industry.

The North America non-residential polished concrete market is largely governed by its usage in commercial, institutional, industrial, and warehouse facilities, thus positively influencing the market development and providing lucrative opportunities for product manufacturers. The proliferating demand for polished concrete to replace VCT, epoxy coating, and other tiles owing to its long-lasting strength, increased durability under heavy foot traffic, and lower maintenance cost will significantly propel the industry expansion. The radical shift toward eco-friendly or green material in commercial and industrial flooring is likely to expand the applications of polished concrete.

The new floors segment will account for over 80% share in North America non-residential polished concrete market by 2028. This progress is attributed to the increasing adoption of polished concretes in commercial buildings such as hotels, malls, educational centers, and offices. This concrete type displays various characteristics including low maintenance costs, good aesthetics, light-reflectivity, and smooth easy-to-clean surface, which are key driving factors behind the market growth from new floors.





The industrial segment will generate around USD 152 million by 2028. Polished concrete is witnessing significant rise in the industrial building & construction sector owing to its high durability along with reasonable costs compared to other types of concrete. Many companies are focusing on promoting polished concrete as a sustainable solution by certifying it under LEED rating systems owing to its key features such as the negligible impact on indoor air quality, long-lasting nature, and reduction in lighting costs.

Key players in North America non-residential polished concrete market include LafargeHolcim Ltd., HeidelbergCement AG, Sika Corporation, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V., Vicat, Summit Material, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., CRH Plc, and U.S. Concrete, Inc., among others. Additionally, manufacturers are engaged in business expansion through mergers & acquisitions to enhance their supply chain and provide innovative products to their customers.

Key findings in the North America Non-Residential Polished Concrete Market report include:

The new floors segment accounted for the largest share in the regional non-residential polished concrete industry. The segment is poised to exhibit a CAGR of about 3.5% from 2022 to 2028.





Major industry players have been continuously focusing on the diversification of their product portfolios. The manufacturers also focus on strategic alliances to enhance their business capabilities.





The North America polished concrete industry is moderately fragmented with the presence of large & small players and new entrants face a medium to high barrier to entry due to the favorable regulatory landscape and the moderate capital investment required.





