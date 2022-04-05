VelocityEHS Kicks-Off New CEU Webinar Series with Exclusive Free Session Focused on Preventing & Controlling Major Chemical Safety Incidents

CHICAGO, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, announced the topics and dates of its new CEU Webinar Series, which kicks-off on April 7, 2022, with the “Major Chemical Safety Incidents: A Review of Common Causes” session. During the complimentary webinars, VelocityEHS certified experts will share practical solutions and plenty of key takeaways that can immediately be applied in the workplace. Topics covered throughout the series include risk management, ergonomics, industrial hygiene, and safety.



Register now for “Major Chemical Safety Incidents: A Review of Common Causes” on April 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. ET.

Major chemical accidents carry risks to employees, the environment, the community, and to company reputations. As regulatory agencies and the public continue to focus on chemical management practices and ESG gains in importance, companies have a growing urgency to learn from and prevent these incidents. Webinar attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about incident investigations from The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) with a focus on gathering data on common causes and failure modes and severity data, as well as any links between the facility’s EPA compliance history and major incidents.

“Outside of delivering the industry’s leading EHS and ESG software solutions, VelocityEHS is dedicated to helping EHS professionals expand their knowledge and skills so they can better understand and navigate the complex challenges they face daily,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “Building off previous years’ success, our CEU webinars provide participants with valuable insights from our team of certified experts and the unique opportunity to earn valuable educational credits. It’s our way of giving back and ensuring health and safety leaders are supported in their efforts to take care of workers and the environment.”

Additional sessions scheduled for the 2022 CEU Webinar Series include:

Improving Ergonomics Through Better Root Cause Analysis

May 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET

Methods to Collect and Present Performance Metrics for Industrial Hygiene Programs

September 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET

Preparing for OSHA's Coming HazCom Changes: A Practical Guide

December 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET

Visit the CEU Webinar Series page for more information and to register for one or all the sessions. Attendees will receive a certificate of completion after full participation in each 60-minute session and may submit it to professional associations for credit including Board of Certification in Professional Ergonomics (BCPE), Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP), The American Board of Industrial Hygiene (ABIH) and more.

The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform delivers best-in-class performance in the areas of health, safety, risk, ESG and operational excellence. Backed by the largest global software community of EHS experts and thought leaders, the software drives expert processes so that every team member can produce outstanding results. For more information about VelocityEHS and its complete award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com.

