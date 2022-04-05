United Kingdom Gift Card Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Reach $107.74 Billion by 2027 - Increase in Universally-Accepted Open-Loop Gift Cards

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Gift Card Market (2022-2027) by Card Type, End-User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK's Gift Card Market is estimated to be USD 44.96 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 107.74 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.1%.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market.

The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Amazon.com, Inc, JD Sports (Pentland Group), ZARA, Mastercard, Visa, etc.

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories.

Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the UK's Gift Card Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company.

The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses UK's Gift Card Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Proliferation of Smartphones and E-Tailing Giants

4.1.2 Increase in Demand for Innovative Products and Strengthened Brand Loyalty Strategies

4.1.3 Growing Demand for E-Gifting with Increase Digitalisation

4.1.4 The Surge in Incentive for Employees by Various Companies

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Maintenance and Investment

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 The Emergence of Customized E-Gift Cards

4.3.2 Increase in Universally-Accepted Open-Loop Gift Cards

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 UK's Gift Card Market, By Card Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Closed-Loop Card

6.3 Open-Loop Card



7 UK's Gift Card Market, By End-User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Retail Established

7.3 Corporate Institution



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Quadrant

8.2 Market Share Analysis

8.3 Strategic Initiatives

8.3.1 M&A and Investments

8.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

8.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



9 Company Profiles

Amazon.com, Inc

American Express Company

Apple Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

Google LLC

Hennes & Mauritz AB

IKEA

J Sainsbury plc

JD Sports (Pentland Group)

PayPal, Inc.

Sephora

Starbucks Corporation

ZARA

Mastercard

Visa

