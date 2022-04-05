Global Hand Sanitizers Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $39.2 Billion by 2027 - Hand Sanitizer Sales Touch New High

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Sanitizers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Hand Sanitizers Market to Reach $39.2 Billion by 2027

The global market for Hand Sanitizers estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Gel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.5% CAGR and reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Foam segment is readjusted to a revised 18.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGR

The Hand Sanitizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.2% and 17.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.5% CAGR.



Spray Segment to Record 16.2% CAGR

In the global Spray segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Leaves the Global Economy in Shambles

COVID-19 Cases Worldwide: Total Cases, Deaths, Cases Per Million Population and Deaths Per Million Population for Top Nations

While the World Economy Struggles Amidst COVID-19, Hand Sanitizer Sales Touch New High

Hand Sanitizers: A Prelude

Market Outlook

Key Drivers Summarized

Rising Consumer Awareness

Introduction of High-Performance Products

Launch of Green & Sustainable Solutions

User-Friendly Solutions

Market Restraints

Gel-based Hand Sanitizers Occupy Major Share of Global Market

Higher Effectiveness of Alcohol-based Sanitizers Catapults the Segment to the Dominant Position

Hospital Sector Remains Primary End-User Segment

Developed Regions: Key Consumers of Hand Sanitizers

Developing Regions to Drive Gains

Competition

American Companies Dominate the World Hand Sanitizers Market

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 101 Featured)

3M Company

Best Sanitizers, Inc.

Byotrol plc

GOJO Industries, Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Lion Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

SC Johnson & Son, Inc.

SC Johnson Professional USA, Inc.

Skinvisible, Inc.

The Clorox Company

Unilever plc

Vi-Jon Laboratories, Inc.

Zep, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Alcohol Distilleries Eye Hand Sanitizer Business

Select Few Sanitizers Produced and Distributed by Distilleries

Small Companies Flock the Sanitizers Market

Supply Chain Disruptions to Amplify Hand Sanitizer Shortages

Innovations in Formulations & Dispenser Designs Spearhead Market Growth

Perfumeries and Fashion Brands Reconfigure Production Lines to Boost Supply of Hand Sanitizers

Manufacturers Repurpose Production Units to Fulfill Swelling Demand

Small-Sized Bottles, Desktop Use Containers, and Portable Hand Sanitizer Become Ubiquitous

Automatic Dispensing Systems Play Big in the Market

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections: A Major Growth Driver

Children and Young Adults: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target

Growing Consumer Awareness about the Environment Drive Strong Demand for Natural Variants

Fragrance to Become an Important Attribute of Hand Sanitizers, Bodes Well for the Market

Effectiveness of Alcohol based Hand Sanitizers

Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers Step In to Replace Alcohol-based Versions

Comparison of Different Parameters for Alcohol-based and Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Hand Hygiene Related Diseases and Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth

Lotion-Based Hand Sanitizers: Combining Sanitizing and Moisturizing Attributes

Retail Segment: Dominant Medium for Hand Sanitizers Distribution

Online Channel Opens Up A Robust Sales Platform

Issues & Challenges

Studies Claim Sanitizers Reduce Body's Defense against Pathogens

Excess Use of Hand Sanitizers Give Rise to Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Risk of Poisoning & Flammability in Alcohol-based Sanitizers

Dryness: A Major Cause of Concern

Risk of Dermatitis due to Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers

Parabens: Health Risks Raise Concerns

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Covid-19 Spikes Demand for Hand Sanitizers

Companies Shift Production to Hand Sanitizers to Address Local Demand

Breweries and Distilleries Step Up to Push Hand Sanitizer Production

Federal Government Offers Support to Escalate Hand Sanitizers Output to Mitigate Spread of COVID-19

FDA Guidance for Hand Sanitizers during COVID-19 Crisis

TTB Guidance for Hand Sanitizers

Impact of CARES Act

FDA Grows Focus on Labeling Claims

Flu and Other Pandemics Generate Peak Demand for Hand Sanitizers

Eco-friendly Products Find Increasing Adoption

Back-to-School Season Spell Opportunities

CDC and WHO Guidelines Anchor Widespread Adoption of Hand Sanitizers

Aging Population: A Significant Demand Booster

EUROPE

Chemical Companies Convert European Manufacturing Facilities to Board Hand Sanitizer Train

Fashion and Perfume Entities Step in to Produce Hand Sanitizers

ASIA-PACIFIC

Hand Sanitizers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Dynamic Market for Hand Sanitizers

IV. COMPETITION

