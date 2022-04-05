Centricity Executives to Present at Upcoming Industry Event

St. Petersburg, FL, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service and protection powerhouse Centricity announced today that Vice President of Client Services Chris Penn and Vice President of Operations Aaron Feinberg will be presenting at this year’s Global Warranty and Service Contract Innovations conference scheduled for April 12-13 in San Diego, CA.

This year’s event, expected to be attended by hundreds of people in the warranty and service contract industry, focuses on data and technology business strategies. Event attendees range from large multinational organizations to mid-size companies, spanning across diverse industries including service providers, manufacturers and retailers.

Feinberg’s presentation is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 12. He will explore the topic of “Making Contact Data Actionable with Active Contact Resolution.” Understanding the level of effort required for customers to do business with you is a leading indicator of their ultimate satisfaction. Feinberg will explain how to analyze data to improve customer satisfaction.

Penn is scheduled to provide two presentations. The first one, scheduled for 1 p.m. April 13, is entitled, “Trends in 10: Marketing Personalization.” This fast-paced presentation will uncover the latest developments in meeting consumer demand for personalizing product recommendations and shopping experiences to create the ultimate omnichannel buying journey. He’ll provide examples from the best companies currently using personalization to boost their sales and improve customer satisfaction.

Penn’s second presentation is scheduled for 1:50 p.m. April 13 entitled “Harnessing Sales/Claims Data to Grow Your Service Contract Business.” Attendees will learn which key data points they should be reviewing and at what frequency. Data is a key component to managing a successful service contract program for both retailers and manufacturers.

All three presentations are part of the conference track entitled, “Optimizing Cost, Enhancing Customer Service, Driving Sales.”

“We’re excited to be asked to present at this year’s conference and to be able to share Centricity’s experience and perspective,” Penn said, “The Warranty Innovations conference is a great opportunity to network and learn from others in the industry.”

About Centricity

Centricity partners with retailers and manufacturers to provide customized product protection solutions that drive revenue resulting in happy, loyal customers. Centricity cultivates confidence by protecting products customers rely on. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, Centricity is a privately held and wholly owned subsidiary of Bankers Financial Corp., a 45-year-old company with a rich history of service and protection. Centricity is committed to elevating the retail and manufacturing industries with services centered around people.

