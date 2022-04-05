GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended April 2, 2022

Player Registration Has Grown by 1,733% in Two Years

THOMASVILLE, GA, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces it has been exactly two years since we started this journey, and it has been a remarkably busy two years for GGToor. The Company has seen amazing growth, with less than 3,000 player registrations at the end of 2020 to well over 55,000 player registrations tallied through the end of March 2022, that is an astonishing 1,733% increase! In addition, the Company has enjoyed 250,000 unique twitch viewers and over 450,000 twitter impressions.

Another week of records being shattered! The Company completed tournaments in 4 or more different game titles for a record setting 7th week in a row! Also, the 10th event in our MTG “duel” series saw participation grow by 23% compared to Duel #9, helping to set new record highs for this series in several categories, including player game day participation, as well as player pre-registration.

If a chance to prove that you are the best team in Apex Legends is what you seek, then we hope you did not miss your chance to shine in our 2v2 tournament this weekend! This week's tournament registered a 20% increase in player registration compared to the last tournament offered in March; We saw over 100 teams competing, and when the dust settled, the scores proved that very few teams could withstand the pressure of the night, with the top 2 teams well ahead of the remainder of the field. Who will rise to the top next time - will it be you?

Our Magic: the Gathering "Duel" event drew so many players, we had to plan for an extra round added to the schedule! We saw the meta break wide open, with 7 different deck archetypes making it into the Top 8; Golgari Midrange,Rakdos Sacrifice, Boros Aggro, Azorius Control, Esper Planeswalkers, Orzhov Midrange, and of course, MonoWhite Aggro. The Wandering Emperor remained a widely popular card in the field, holding its spot as the most defining card of Standard so far, but today's glory went to an often-overlooked threat: Reckoner Bankbuster!

The vehicle comes down exceedingly early on the game, helps use mana efficiently, and can both generate card advantage and pressures the opponent's life total. The grand finals saw Pinazo quickly take game 1 as Napoli's Esper deck suffered a number of unfavorable exchanges in the early rounds. Game two started with a very greedy keep on Napoli's side, including Reckoner Bankbuster, Kaito Shizuki, and multiple Duress - but only a single land! The gambit paid off, top-decking two lands in a row, enabling him to generate value while disrupting Pinazo's Azorius deck and take the game. In the deciding game 3, Napoli was able to sneak in Planes!

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you! You can choose between the Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, and Diamond Plan: https://GGToor.com/join.php . If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com, or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php

If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q, twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/ , twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor, and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world.

The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php . In addition, the company plans to operate a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

