American Metals Recovery and Recycling Rebrands to Multiband Global

New entity positioned to be a leading IT and network lifecycle company

AUSTIN, TX, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Metals Recovery and Recycling, Inc. (“AMRR”) (OTC Pink: AMRR) today announces its rebrand to Multiband Global, positioning itself as a leading IT and network lifecycle company offering solutions for the complete IT and network lifecycle.

James Frinzi, Chairman and CEO, said, “The company has had a busy few months with our successful acquisition strategy, business development and advanced M&A activity in the pipeline. Our rebrand is an important operational milestone we’ve been looking forward to and marks the beginning of Multiband Global as a leading IT and network lifecycle company.”

In February, Multiband Global announced it had completed an acquisition of AMR Resources, LLC and assets of Onepath Integrated Services, building value and liquidity for shareholders.

Onepath has provided private and public entities large-scale telecommunications, system and network planning and engineering and other services to public and private entities since 2006. The company has a nationwide footprint and remains an independent IT managed services provider following the transaction.

About Multiband Global

Multiband Global is a leading IT and network lifecycle company offering solutions for the complete IT and network lifecycle from deployment to decommissioning. The company is backed by logistics, field enterprise service systems and a global technician base. Multiband Global specializes in large-scale telecommunications, system / network planning and engineering, fire and life safety systems, low voltage cabling, electronic security, audiovisual, installation services, electronic waste recycling, and data destruction. The company’s clients include companies in technology, communications, health care, sports entertainment, national security and government.

For more information: www.multibandglobal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as such term is defined in the Exchange Act. These statements reflect our current expectations regarding our possible future results of operations, performance, and achievements. Wherever possible, the Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions. These statements reflect our current beliefs and are based on information currently available to us. Accordingly, these statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, which could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Further, the safe harbor provisions of the Exchange Act may not apply to an issuer that issues penny stock. These statements speak only as of the date of this Press Release. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Press Release except as required by federal applicable law.

For more information:

Samantha Sondrup

SVP and Chief of Staff

866-365-0620

Samantha.sondrup@multibandglobal.com

PCG Advisory Inc.

Chuck Harbey

646-863-6341

charbey@pcgadvisory.com