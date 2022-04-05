Application Tapes Market Expands with Rising Demand from Building & Construction Industry, Notes TMR Report

ALBANY, N.Y., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes that the global application tapes market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2030.



Many manufacturers of application tapes are focusing on providing customized products as per the requirements of various end-use industries such as shipping & logistics, building & construction, electrical & electronics, and automotive industries.

The Asia Pacific application tapes market is anticipated to maintain its prominent position during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising construction activities. In addition, surge in industrialization and population in the region are expected to generate exceptional growth avenues in the application tapes market. Moreover, the Asia Pacific market for application tapes is likely to expand due to the presence of many key players in the region, according to analysts at TMR.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=82295

Application Tapes Market: Key Findings

High tack, medium tack, and low tack are some of the product types available in the global application tapes market. Of these, the demand for medium tack tapes is being increasing across different end-use industries, due to their many advantages such as effortlessness and convenience provided by these products. Furthermore, medium tack tapes are suitable for use in most common surfaces in which vinyl is being utilized. In addition, they can also be used on some dirty, irregular, or uneven substrates. Such wide applications of product are fueling the prominent business prospects in the global application tapes market.

With rise in population across the globe, many developed and developing nations globally are focusing on their infrastructure development activities. This factor is propelling the global application tapes market. Due to rising urbanization, there has been increase in the building and construction activities in several emerging economies around the world. This, in turn, is boosting the growth in the application tapes market. Furthermore, the market is being driven by the expansion of commercial & residential construction sector and improving spending power of consumers. Hence, the market for application tapes is expected to be valued at US$ 1.2 Bn by 2030.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=82295

Application Tapes Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the demand for residential and commercial buildings due to increasing global population is bolstering the application tapes market

Rise in the number of manufacturing companies operating in China and India is resulting in sizable business prospects in the application tapes market

Increase in use of medium tack application tapes in DIY and household projects is driving demand opportunities in the market



Application Tapes Market: Competition Landscape

Application tape manufacturers are increasing investments in R&Ds in order to achieve product innovations. Several players are focusing on the expansion of their product portfolios and providing application tapes in varied sizes & formats such as sheets and rolls in order to cater to the needs of specific end-use industries, according to the report by TMR.

Many enterprises are adopting strategies such as joint ventures, mergers, and collaborations in order to expand their businesses in the global application tapes market

Get a Sample Research Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=82295

Application Tapes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Nekoosa Coated Products, LLC

3M Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Presto Tape

Shurtape Technologies, LLC

Intertape Polymer Group

SICAD S.p.A

H.B. Fuller Company

Lohmann GmbH

Nitto Denko Corporation

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=82295

Application Tapes Market Segmentation

Product Type

Low Tack

Medium Tack

High Tack



Material Type

Plastic

Paper

Adhesive Type

Rubber Based Natural Rubber Synthetic Rubber

Acrylic Based

Hot Melt Adhesive



Application

General Purpose Sign Applications

Printing

Other Graphic Applications



End Use

Shipping & Logistics

Building & Construction

Electricals & Electronics

Automotive

Other Industrial



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa



Browse Latest Packaging Industry Research Reports by TMR:

Adhesive Tapes Market

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/adhesive-tapes-market.html

Industrial Tapes Market

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/industrial-tapes-market.html

Thermal Release Tapes Market

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/thermal-release-tapes-market.html

3D Holographic Tapes Market

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/3d-holographic-tapes-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/application-tapes-market.html



