GZ6G Technologies to Participate in April 7 Investor Conference, Hosted by OTC Markets

LAS VEGAS, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: GZIC), an enterprise smart solutions provider for cities, stadiums, universities, and other large venues, today announced that Coleman Smith, Chairman, CEO and President, will participate in an investor conference hosted by OTC Markets through VirtualInvestorConferences.com .



DATE: April 7, 2022

TIME: 2 pm ET/11am PT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3qe7F0M

The presentation will be broadcast live and investors will be able to ask questions real-time. An archive of the event will be made available for those unable to attend live. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies provides smart digital technologies through its proprietary platform to offer 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technology applications to large venues, including stadiums and universities, and municipalities nationwide. Through a family of four business units, the Company advises on critical decisions about how best to store, process and protect data, upgrade facilities and building operations with emerging wireless and IoT applications, helping to create new revenue streams and profit centers. For more information, visit: www.gz6g.com; Twitter: @greenzebra.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

