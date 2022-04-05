Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company Recognizes Christine Scott as a Catalyst Leader

ATLANTA, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company and a leading executive benefits consulting firm, announced the selection of Christine Scott as one of the organization’s Catalyst Leaders. Christine, who is a Vice President – Retirement is the second of five Fulcrum Partners team members to be recognized by the organization as a 2022 Catalyst Leader.



“Employee and executive benefit plans are changing to better serve both the needs of workers and the goals of companies,” said Managing Director Mike Powers. “Our Catalyst Leaders are helping to distinguish Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, as a team that stays ahead of emerging workplace needs and objectives.”

Christine, along with Kenny Depaola whose name was announced last month as a Catalyst Leader, has been identified by Fulcrum Partners as one of the organization’s hard-working young professionals who never backs down from doing the work that is required by the complex and nuanced issues of executive benefits and deferred compensation.

Christine joined Fulcrum Partners in 2016 as part of the Fulcrum Partners Orlando office. As the daughter of a 30-year insurance industry veteran, growing up in a household where insurance-based financial solutions were routinely part of dinner table discussions, Christine brought intuition and insights to her role with the Fulcrum Partners team from her very first day.

In 2017, Christine earned a Series 6 – Investment Company Products/Variable Contracts license, and in 2018 she passed the SIE – Securities Industry Essentials Examination. This past January, she obtained a ChFC® Chartered Financial Consultant designation and is currently working toward Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) certification. She also holds a Florida 2-15 Health & Life (Including Annuities & Variable Contracts) license, a Master of Science from Old Dominion University and a Bachelor of Science from James Madison University.

“Christine is attentive to detail and highly client-focused,” said Scott Cahill Senior Vice President – Retirement and Christine’s supervisor and mentor. “Her passion to serve clients well is matched by her commitment to learning and hard work.”

“I am honored to be recognized as a Catalyst Leader,” said Christine. “In today’s evolving workplace, prospective employees are considering much more than simply salary in determining which job is right for them. Feeling valued by a company is more important than ever in the work environment and cannot be underestimated by companies seeking to find and keep the best talent. I love helping organizations be competitive by supporting their valued employees. And I look forward to continuing to learn and evolve with the industry and the needs of our clients.”

In addition to Christine’s dedication to growing in her career, she is a devoted wife, mother to two abundantly energetic sons and a dedicated volunteer, who actively supports Florida Youth Athletics.

Learn more about Christine Scott and other members of the executive benefits advisory team at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company (fulcrumpartnersllc.com/team/). To find out more about how organizations and executives can benefit from the use of nonqualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plans, follow Deferred Compensation News.

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skillsets, targeted experience and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra, Florida; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas and Washington D.C.

About OneDigital

OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. As employee health care, wellness and workplace benefits continue to converge, businesses of all sizes have relied on OneDigital’s exceptional advisory teams for counsel in employee benefits, wellbeing, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. OneDigital’s commitment to technology and innovation enables its 2,800 advisors to deliver the most modern and intuitive customer experience anywhere in the industry. Investment advice is offered through OneDigital Investment Advisors, an SEC- registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of OneDigital.

OneDigital has been named as a Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. For more information, visit www.onedigital.com .

