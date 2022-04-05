Draft decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 28 April 2022

English Lithuanian

Draft agenda and draft decisions for the Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter ‘the Company’ or ‘Telia Lietuva’) shareholders to be held on 28 April 2022 proposed by the Board of the Company:

1. Information of the Company’s auditor.

Taken for the information.

2. Approval of the annual financial statements of the Company for the year 2021 and presentation of the annual report of the Company for the year 2021.

Draft decision:

1) To approve the audited annual financial statements of the Company for the year 2021.

2) The annual report of the Company for the year 2021, prepared by the Company, assessed by the auditors and approved by the Board, was presented.

3. Allocation of the profit of the Company of 2021.

Draft decision:

To allocate the Company’s profit for the year 2021 in line with the proposal for profit allocation as presented to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Board proposes from the Company’s distributable profit of EUR 144,200 to allocate thousand EUR 58,261 thousand for the payment of dividends for the year 2021, i.e. EUR 0.10 dividend per share, and carry forward to the next financial year an amount of EUR 85,938 thousand as retained earnings (undistributed profit). For two independent members to the Board – Dovilė Grigienė and Mindaugas Glodas – as tantiems (annual payment) for the year 2021 to allocate in total an amount of EUR 33,000, or EUR 16,500 each.

4. Approval of the Company’s Remuneration Report for the year 2021.

Draft decision:

To approve the Company’s Remuneration Report for the year 2021.

5. Regarding the implementation of decisions.

Draft decision:

To authorise the CEO of the Company to implement all decisions (2-4), sign all the related documents and conclude all the transactions required for the implementation of the aforementioned decisions. The CEO of the Company shall be entitled to authorise any other person to perform the aforementioned actions and to sign the aforementioned documents.



The documents possessed by the Company related to the agenda of the Meeting, including draft resolutions, are available at the headquarters of Telia Lietuva, Saltoniškių str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania, or at the Company’s internet website www.telia.lt.



If on the day of General Meeting of Shareholders, restrictions related to pandemic including the quarantine will be valid in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania or Vilnius city municipality and events or gatherings organized in public and closed areas will be banned or restricted, or any other restrictions are imposed, the participation in General Meeting of Shareholders would be possible only by voting in writing in advance by filling in the General Voting Ballot. The Company cares about the health of its shareholders and employees thus recommends at first consider possibility to get the General Voting Ballot and participate in advance voting remotely, and only in exceptional case, when there is no other possibility, visit the Company’s office.



ENCL.:

- Telia Lietuva, AB Financial Statements, Annual Report and Independent Auditor’s Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 (in xhtml and pdf).

- Draft of profit allocation for the year 2021.

- Telia Lietuva, AB Remuneration Report for the year 2021.

Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt

Attachments