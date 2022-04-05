Juni Learning, Bloom Partner to Close Financial Literacy Gap with Free Investing Courses for Teens

SAN FRANCISCO, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juni Learning (Juni), the online learning platform focused on real world readiness, today announced a partnership with Bloom , a company dedicated to improving the financial futures of the next generation, to promote real-world financial education for teens in honor of Financial Literacy Month. Throughout April, Juni will offer a complimentary On-Demand ‘ Investing in the Stock Market ’ course – awarding the top three students $500 to launch their investment portfolio – and Bloom will personally invest $5 in each Juni student’s Bloom account. The partnership serves as an extension of Juni’s mission with a financial commitment from both Juni and Bloom to prepare students with the knowledge and skills for financial health in the future, and ultimately, for success in the real world.



“Too many children journey through their education without learning the basics of financial literacy and are left shorthanded and unprepared for their future,” said Vivian Shen, CEO and cofounder of Juni. “Investing and managing your money is an important pillar of real-world success, yet students lack tangible opportunities to become financially literate. Juni is thrilled to partner with Bloom to bridge this gap for today’s students and to help provide teens with the knowledge and financial means to begin their investing portfolio.”

Aligned with Juni’s mission to prepare students to make their mark on the world, Juni is offering their On-Demand, video-led, ‘ Money-Minded: Investing in the Stock Market ’ course for free throughout April, Financial Literacy Month, for students to learn about the world of investing at their own pace. Juni will award $500 to the top three students within the course at the end of the month to put their new financial learnings to work and begin investing within the Bloom app, to inspire and encourage students' early interest in building financial wellness. Winners will be selected based on projects presented at the end of Juni’s month-long course, which measure mastery of the subject and understanding of real-world application.

“Juni shares our commitment in preparing young people for their future,” said Sonny Mo, CEO of Bloom. “Through this partnership, we’re one step closer to ensuring rising generations are learning about finances and investing early on so they can build financial health in the future. This is a mission we believe strongly in and are thrilled to support Juni students on the first few steps of this journey.”

Founded in 2017, Juni offers online courses with a focus on STEAM, financial literacy , communications, and more. Juni offers flexible learning models, to ensure every student has the chance to make their mark on the world. With thousands of Juni graduates to date, Juni is building the best learning experience today to prepare students for success in the real world.

Families and students, 13 and older, interested in Juni’s free investing course and contest can find more information here .

About Bloom

Bloom is an investing app for teenagers aged 13-17 that offers fractional investing and $0 commission* on investing in U.S. stocks. Bloom's mission is to improve the financial futures of the next generation by unlocking access to investing for all. Learn more about Bloom here .

About Juni Learning

Juni Learning makes a real mark on the world. Founded in July 2017 by Vivian Shen, Juni Learning is an online learning experience where students can learn real-world skills and solve real-world problems. Juni’s 10,000+ students focus on critical STEAM topics, like coding , investing , math , and more. With an extensive curriculum that can be personalized for each student’s pace and learning style, Juni Learning prepares students for the future and inspires the leaders of tomorrow. No matter who they are or how they learn, every student at Juni gets a chance to make their own mark on the world.