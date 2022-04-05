Deem Wins Multiple Awards from Comparably

Oakland, Calif., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced it has been selected as a winner of the Best Company Outlook and Best Places to Work in the Bay Area awards given by Comparably, the workplace monitoring site driven by anonymous employee ratings and reviews. Winners were selected based on employee feedback provided on the Comparably platform.

The award for Best Company Outlook is based on staff members’ feedback about their confidence in the company’s future, while the Best Places to Work award is based on employee feedback about the culture of a company. As a Comparably award winner, Deem ranks in the top 5% of companies with fewer than 500 employees in both award categories. Combined, these wins further reinforce Deem’s commitment to its values of winning together, passion and drive, customer centered, and trust and transparency.

“We’re happy to see that our focus on creating a positive corporate culture has paid off with a team that’s living the dream,” said Michelle Denman, Vice President, People & Places at Deem. “At Deem, respect, trust and transparency are core business practices, and we’re thrilled to see that we’re holding up our values. We don’t just believe in our products; we truly believe in our people. And these awards show that our workforce is happy to be on board and are optimistic about a future with endless potential.”

With these Comparably honors, Deem continues its award-winning trend as a leading business travel management technology company. Additional awards recently won by the company include Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies, G2.com’s Best Relationships and Best Usability awards for Winter 2021, five 2021 Muse Design awards, and a silver Stevie award for Deem’s Travel SafetyCheck feature from the American Business Awards.

Etta is Deem's mobile-first corporate travel booking and management platform. Its intuitive, consumer-like user experience is enhanced by a beautiful and accessible design travelers want to use. And its robust technology empowers travel managers and finance teams to easily create effective travel programs, save money, and deliver proactive duty of care to travelers.

Deem is currently hiring in locations across the globe. Learn about our available opportunities, our culture, benefits, and more on our careers site.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management platform, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

