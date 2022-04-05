Galaxy Gaming® Debuts Triton Casino Systems™, Perfect Pairs® Relationship, and More at ICE London 2022

LAS VEGAS, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world’s largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology will showcase brand new omnichannel content and solutions ICE London from April 12 to 14 in stand S6-120 at ExCel London.



“Our new content, new relationships, and brand-new Triton casino management system will all be on display at ICE London, highlighting our omnichannel table game experience,” said Todd Cravens, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming. “After a two-year break, we are thrilled to be back at ICE London to collaborate with our partners and customers in-person and showcase what we’ve been working on.”

The Unveiling of Triton Casino Systems

ICE London 2022 will be the first time the gaming industry will see the inventive new Triton Casino Systems in person. More than a progressive system, this is a scalable system that allows for unprecedented customizations. It provides casino partners with the flexibility for a variety of progressive configurations including daily jackpots, real-time progressives, and tiered progressives. It also features a user-friendly dealer pad, enhanced reporting, sleek new sensors, and more.

Continued iGaming Success

Galaxy Gaming is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary casino table games to the online gaming world. Their world-renowned games, such as 21+3™, Lucky Ladies™, Perfect Pairs™, Caribbean Stud Poker™, Buster Blackjack, and much more, appear on over 1,000 of the world’s leading online casino iGaming sites. Over 1.2 billion wagers have been placed on Galaxy Gaming online titles in the past calendar year.



Linked Progressives That Perform

Galaxy Gaming is keen to meet with their land-based casino operators during ICE London to discuss the Galaxy Inter Casino Link system that allows linking progressive jackpots across affiliated casino properties. This new and exciting product adds to the player experience and increases the revenue opportunity for land-based casino operators.



Perfect Pairs & Perfect Pairs Progressive

Announced in March, Galaxy Gaming has reached an agreement with John Wicks, creator of Perfect Pairs, to distribute Perfect Pairs Blackjack and Perfect Pairs Baccarat on land-based table games across licensed markets globally. This agreement is an expansion on Galaxy Gaming’s existing partnership with John Wicks to exclusively provide Perfect Pairs live gaming progressive jackpots on land-based table games in the United Kingdom and its continued success with Perfect Pairs in the iGaming space.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Through its subsidiary, Progressive Games Partners, Galaxy Gaming is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

