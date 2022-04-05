Stonebranch Named a Leader in G2 Grid® Report for Workload Automation

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the Spring 2022 G2 Grid report for Workload Automation (WLA). In addition, Stonebranch was also identified as a Momentum Leader in the inaugural Spring 2022 G2 Momentum Grid report for WLA.

“We are honored that our customers’ praise has earned Stonebranch a leadership position in two G2 grids for workload automation,” said Giuseppe Damiani, Stonebranch CEO. “In addition to being ranked as a product leader, Stonebranch is equally proud that we received the highest net promoter score (NPS) out of all leaders in the report.”

This is the second year Stonebranch has been named a Leader in the G2 Grid report for Workload Automation. The G2 Grid ranks products algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.

The G2 Momentum Grid for WLA is new in Spring of 2022; it uses a proprietary algorithm that factors social, web, employee, and review data that G2 has deemed influential to identify trending products.

For buyers, sellers, media, investors, and analysts, the G2 Grids provide benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis. The latest grid reports are available now on the G2 website. G2 is the world’s largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world’s largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

Attachment