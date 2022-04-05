Cellar Ventures, Inc. Launches First Peer-to-Peer Wine Trading Platform Connecting Cellar Owners

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based Cellar Ventures, Inc., the developer of the wine app CELLR, is excited to announce that CELLR is the first wine app to launch a peer-to-peer trading platform that connects wine enthusiasts and cellar owners directly. The CELLR app empowers wine owners seeking to sell, source and purchase hard to find vintage wines, as well as limited edition allocations that never see the open market.



CELLR was built on the premise to provide wine enthusiasts and buyers an exchange to locate and secure sold out or vintage wines, extend collection verticals, or complete verticals without incurring the high transaction costs involved with the traditional auction process. The CELLR community is centered on trust and transparency, with pricing based solely on supply and demand. As a result, CELLR is quickly becoming the destination for wine enthusiasts to curate every aspect of their wine life.

CELLR has maintained a focus on establishing a transaction structure that is supported by Buyer and Seller identity verifications, as well as a transaction stream that provides the highest degree of trust for both parties in the transaction. CELLR connects the physical world of wine cellars with the digital world and is then able to provide a more cost effective trading experience for cellar owners and wineries than is currently available through traditional brokers or auction houses.

CELLR is only now publicly launching what has been in development the last two years and will be launching additional product and partner initiatives in the coming quarters. Initiatives that will not only enhance the Consumer experience, but create further financial benefits for winery partners. CELLR will enable a continually expanding opportunity to source hard to find wines, as well as provide consumers an authentic digital platform to connect with other wine enthusiasts.

Jeffrey Ishmael, founding member of Cellar Ventures stated, “From the inaugural launch of our development efforts two years ago we have maintained an intense focus on establishing a community and a commitment to supporting the Consumer – Winery relationship. There is no shortage of wine apps that are pushing consumers to purchase from retail partners, but we have maintained a steadfast focus on building a community and long term relationships. The winemaker and vineyard owners are the heart and soul of this industry and we look forward to strengthening those relationships and the opportunities we will bring them with this launch.”

The CELLR app is currently distributed through the Apple App Store. For more information on Cellar Ventures visit us on the web at https://www.cellr.com, follow us on Twitter @CellrSociety and on Instagram at @CellrSociety.

About CELLR

Founded in 2020, Cellar Ventures, Inc. and the CELLR app, have created a destination for users to manage every aspect of their wine life. Wine has become such an integral part of our social, food, and travel life that consumers deserve to have a tool to reference all the wines they are fortunate enough to experience. The CELLR app is currently distributed through the Apple App Store.

https://www.cellr.com