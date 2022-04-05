Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Acquires Maragh Dermatology, Surgery and Vein Institute

WASHINGTON, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery announces today Maragh Dermatology, Surgery and Vein Institute, (Maragh Dermatology), has joined its brand family of over 150 offices nationwide. Maragh Dermatology has practice locations in Ashburn, Va., Warrenton, Va., and Rockville, Md.



“We are thrilled to welcome board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs micrographic surgeon Sherry Maragh, MD, FAAD, FACMS, FACS, board-certified radiologist Marlon Maragh, MD, FACR, and their talented team of clinicians to the nation’s premier physician-led dermatology network,” said Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery CEO Brian Griffin. “They have developed a great reputation for providing remarkable care to patients and have built a state-of-the-art, comprehensive practice specializing in the most advanced techniques for medical, cosmetic, laser, and surgical dermatology.”

Dr. Sherry Maragh is board certified in general, surgical, cosmetic, and laser dermatology. She completed her medical studies in the top 5% of her graduating class at the University of Maryland School of Medicine with Alpha Omega Alpha honors. She completed her master’s degree in Business Administration with emphasis on healthcare management from George Washington University. She received her training at the prestigious Mayo Clinic Department of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery in Rochester, Minn., and her surgical fellowship training in Mohs micrographic skin cancer surgery with advanced facial reconstruction and cosmetic surgery in New York, Los Angeles, and San Diego. She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. Dr. Sherry Maragh will be bringing her years of experience and expertise in cosmetic services to the ADCS family as the Regional Aesthetic Medical Director.

“Our team is dedicated to offering compassionate, specialized treatment which caters to the individual needs of every patient we care for,” said Dr. Sherry Maragh. “Our centers provide the gold standard of skin cancer treatment and cosmetic services. Combining our expertise with that of Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, we can tap into the combined knowledge, resources, and advanced research capabilities of this leading national network.”

“We feel that by partnering with Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, we will have an even more profound and positive impact on the quality of care we bring to our patients and our community,” said Dr. Marlon Maragh, who earned his undergraduate degree cum laude from Harvard University, and his medical degree with honors from Yale University School of Medicine.

Bringing years of experience in laser and other modalities of treatment of leg veins, Dr. Marlon Maragh specializes in the most advanced techniques of leg vein imaging and treatment including spider and varicose veins. He completed general surgery training at the University of Maryland Medical System Department of Surgery. He received his residency and fellowship training in radiology and procedural radiology at The University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, New York.

The Maraghs are joined in the practice by certified physician assistants Allie Costa, PA-C, Rana Hassan, PA-C, Christine Lyles, PA-C, Taylor Rehfuss, PA-C, Catherine Uglietta, PA-C, and Priscilla Yeon, PA-C.

“Maragh Dermatology, Surgery and Vein Institute is a premier medical and cosmetic dermatology practice that treats a wide range of dermatologic conditions and provides industry-leading skin cancer treatment with Mohs Micrographic Surgery, in addition to offering the most cutting-edge laser and cosmetic services,” said Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Founder and Executive Chairman Dr. Matt Leavitt. “Like Advanced Dermatology, they’ve focused on creating a warm, relaxed, and welcoming environment that elevates the patient experience. We couldn’t be more excited to grow our presence in Virginia and Maryland with them as part of our organization.”

To learn more about Advanced Dermatology or to inquire about opportunities to partner with us, visit www.AdvancedDerm.com.

About Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

With more than 150 offices in 14 states, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is one of the premier dermatology and cosmetic surgery practices. Founded in 1989, it is committed to providing the highest quality patient care in dermatology and aesthetic services. Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery treats patients for common and complex conditions of the skin, hair, and nails, offers advanced skin cancer treatments, and uses some of the most sought-after therapies available to reduce the impacts of age and the environment. It also offers a wide array of non-surgical and surgical cosmetic and anti-aging treatment options. It is on the leading edge of clinical research, and its dermatopathology labs provide high-quality advanced diagnostic services.

