Sherry Saunders Joins Direct Travel as SVP, Client Management

Toronto, ON / Montreal, QC, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel, Inc. has selected Sherry Saunders to lead the account management teams for both its Canada East and West regions. Saunders will serve as Senior Vice President, Client Management and focus on client services, retention and strategy, managing a varied portfolio of both Canadian and global accounts for one of North America’s largest travel management companies.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a respected industry pro like Sherry to the team,” said Brian Robertson, President of Direct Travel’s Canada West region. “She is well known not only in Canada but also across the corporate travel sphere for her ability to deliver on client expectations and provide real results for businesses.”

Saunders made a name for herself in the industry as VP of Operations for Navigant Travel, prior to its acquisition by CWT. She continued on with leading roles at CWT for more than 15 years, most recently in the position of Senior Vice President and GM for CWT Canada, US East and North American Leisure. She has also served as Chair of the Canadian Corporate Travel Association and been featured as a keynote speaker for notable trade association events.

“Sherry’s extensive experience makes her uniquely qualified to step into this new role and shepherd the efforts of our account management teams across Canada,” added Joel Ostrov, President of Direct Travel’s Canada East region. “By combining our East and West region teams under her leadership, we will be better positioned to serve our clients in every market and further deliver on Direct Travel’s ‘Whatever It Takes’ mission.”

Saunders joins the company as it streamlines operations between its East and West regions in preparation for growth ahead, fueled in part by the worldwide easing of travel restrictions.

“I am honored to join a best-in-class TMC at such a pivotal time for travel,” said Saunders. “I hold in high esteem the many colleagues at Direct Travel that I’ve worked with in the past, and I look forward to introducing myself to the other members of the team. Together, we’ll show our uncompromising commitment to every single client we serve.”

Saunders will assume the new role effective immediately. For more information about Direct Travel, visit www.dt.ca .

About Direct Travel, Inc.

Direct Travel is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management for over 40 years, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 70 locations across North America and the UK, and is currently ranked 9th on Travel Weekly’s Power List. For more information, visit www.dt.ca .

