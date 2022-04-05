As Anxiety About School Shootings Intensifies Among Students and Staff, National Safety Shelter Pods Help Provide Peace of Mind With Superior Protection

FORT PIERCE, Fla., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the beginning of 2022, incidents at schools in Olathe, Kansas, Derwood, Maryland, and Sanford, Florida - just to name a few - confirm the very real crisis of gun violence in schools. This national crisis is affecting students, school staff and parents psychologically.

In fact, according to recent survey results:

49% of teachers surveyed were contemplating transferring or quitting altogether due to their concerns about safety

Approximately 29% to 34% of school staff, administrators and mental health personnel were questioning the career path they chose

38% of students reported being very or extremely concerned, 31% of students said they were worried and 15% indicated they were stressed out about violence at school, including shootings

As educational institutions seek better ways to prepare for the possibility that such an event could take place on their own campus, and parents seek a way to find peace of mind about sending their children off to school every morning, National Safety Shelters offers potential solutions to both problems.

National Safety Shelters provides state-of-the-art pods, which serve as highly secure safe rooms that protect students and staff from active shooters. In addition, they can also be utilized to provide safety in the case of tornadoes.

National Safety Shelters pods are made using quarter-inch American-made NIJ Ballistic Level III steel. This military-grade steel is specially heat-treated to resist not only all handguns and shotguns, but also semi-automatic weapons like AK-47 and AR-15 rifles (high caliber as well as armor piercing rounds). The steel used in the NIJ Ballistic Level III shelters has been tested by the U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center. It has met or surpassed the minimum required V50 ballistic limit protection criteria for Class 1 armor.

"After the Parkland, Florida school shooting of February 2018, our team felt compelled to offer protection to students and teachers from future attacks," said Dennis Corrado, president of National Safety Shelters. "Studies show that the majority of U.S. teenagers are worried about the possibility of a shooting happening at their school."

"It is well documented that persistent fear and anxiety can affect young children's learning and development," continued Corrado. "Since our shelters provide both students and parents with better peace of mind, in addition to safety, they serve two very valuable purposes."

The team at National Safety Shelters believes that school should be a place to learn and to enjoy a sense of community. While schools might not have the ability to prevent shootings from happening, the pods keep students and staff safe if an active shooting does occur. And the knowledge that the shelters are available helps reduce the level of stress experienced by those who attend and those who work at schools.

