Aalto Bio Targets 15 of the World's Most Dangerous Viruses

DUBLIN, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aalto Bio Reagents announces its new 15 pathogen development strategy to solve the world's future diseases.

Aalto Bio Reagents ltd., a leading global developer of critical raw materials and reagents for the development of diagnostic tests, today announced that it's committed to developing diagnostic targets for 15 of the world's biggest health risk pathogens as identified by the WHO.

Aalto Bio Reagents (www.aaltobioreagents.com) has been a global leader in building and providing critical raw materials, including proteins, antigens, antibodies, and biospecimens to IVD and therapeutic companies, as well as Vet Dx companies for more than 44 years. Our products are standard-bearers in Immunoassays, ELISA, Chemiluminescence assays, Lateral Flow and POC as well as Companion Diagnostics.

We are the leading producer and provider of existing and emerging infectious disease pathogens - at the forefront of the earlier test development for diagnosis of Zika, Dengue, Chikungunya, Westnile, Yellow fever and Sars viruses and with over 15 years in the field of HIV. We were the first to develop and market diagnostic materials for HIV GP120 and P24 and our HIV materials have over 100 International publications.

Aalto Bio has one of the most extensive product portfolios which includes native and recombinant antigens and Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibodies to many of the leading infectious diseases (https://www.aaltobioreagents.com/products). As we continue to develop the next generation of infectious disease targets, we are adding some exciting new development materials to our ID portfolio that include:

MERS CoV antigen MERS CoV mab Nipah virus Mayarovirus Oropouche virus Ebola Zaire strain antigen Hendra virus Lassa fever Marburg virus Rift Valley fever Sars Cov1 ( Korean strain ) Crimean Congo fever TB Chikungunya Zika

Aalto Bio also offers disease state human plasma products collected, tested and stored following a strict quality management system and GMPs for quality assurance from donor selection through final delivery to our customers. Our human disease state plasma units are collected, screened, processed, stored and shipped based on ethical considerations and customers' specific requirements.

"Aalto Bio Reagents ltd. remain on hand to help diagnostic manufacturers and vaccine developers around the globe meet their emerging disease diagnostic testing requirements as new variants and new diseases emerge globally we will continue to build new critical materials as we have done since the outset of this Covid 19 world health crisis by delivering first in class critical raw material products. With the addition of this new 15 existing and future disease panel, we are looking to collaborate with infectious disease scientists around the globe to build solutions for the emerging diseases of the future," stated Philip Noone, CEO of Aalto Bio.

About Aalto Bio Reagents

Founded in 1978, Aalto Bio Reagents is a leading developer and provider of raw materials to the in-vitro diagnostics industry and to research laboratories globally. We serve the largest multinational companies in our industry with a broad range of purified human proteins; monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies; fungal, parasitic, bacterial and viral antigens; and disease state plasma for in-vitro diagnostic application.

Since the company's inception, we have built strong working relationships with our clients who trust us to provide them with the highest quality raw materials to meet the exacting standards of their own product development requirements. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company is rapidly expanding both its product portfolio and customer base. For further information please visit http://www.aaltobioreagents.com

