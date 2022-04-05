Pax8 and Check Point Software Technologies Announce Agreement to Offer Cloud-Based Email Security Solutions

DENVER, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced a new global agreement with Check Point’s email security group, formerly Avanan, offering the leading security solution for cloud-based email and collaboration suites for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).



Check Point’s patented API approach to email security, blocks malicious and phishing emails before they reach the inbox. Embedded within the cloud suite, Check Point secures the entire suite from phishing, malware, data leakage, ransomware, specifically focusing on the most sophisticated attacks that others miss.

“Emails are still the number one attack vector for malware delivery, ahead of RDP scans and software exploits,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8. “Check Point has developed a unique way for MSPs to protect their networks from harm caused by phishing. Their technology is a powerful addition to MSPs' technology stacks because it is cloud-ready and well-integrated into environments that MSPs already use. It also provides an innovative way for their customers to manage email security.”

By preventing malicious and phishing emails from reaching the inbox, Check Point’s technology keeps companies safer, saves security teams valuable time, and prevents damaging monetary and data loss. Check Point prevents attacks in all lines of business communication, such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack, Dropbox, and more. With its MSP management portal solution, MSPs have a multi-tenancy view into their email environments, along with a monthly, usage-based billing system, no commitments, and full automation.

“The important thing we do that no other cloud-API based vendor does is prevent malicious and phishing emails before being delivered to the user inbox,” said Gil Friedrich, Vice President of Email Security at Check Point. “Our partnership with Pax8 will enable us to continue to scale our business globally in the IT channel ecosystem. Pax8 partners will now be able to access our advanced AI-driven technology to stop malicious emails before they get into the inbox.”

To learn more about Pax8 and the agreement with Check Point's Email Security, please visit Pax8.

About Pax8: Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About Check Point Email Security

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry-leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Avanan, acquired by Check Point in September 2021, connects via API and utilizes advanced AI and ML to reduce phishing emails reaching the inbox by 99.2%. It provides all the security layers needed to protect your email and collaboration suites from malware, phishing, DLP, account takeover and more.

