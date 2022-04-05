Cangrade Joins UKG Connect Technology Partner Program

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cangrade, a bias-free, AI-based hiring solution that predicts job candidate success, announced it has joined the UKG Connect Technology Partner Program, a collaborative ecosystem of solution providers working with UKG to create better employee technology experiences. UKG is a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions.

Cangrade's Pre-Hire Assessment equips hiring teams with bias-free predictions of job success and retention for every job applicant so they can make the right hire the first time. Their psychometric assessment leverages AI to build customer success models that identify the soft skills that lead to success and retention and eliminate adverse impact to ensure hiring equity. With this integration, organizations that utilize both Cangrade and UKG Pro can streamline both their own hiring processes and candidates' by consolidating candidate information in one place, ensuring they hire the right fit, provide a seamless and positive candidate experience, and boost retention.

"UKG is a terrific company to partner with. They have an unprecedented commitment to working on the most pressing issues in talent management today: employee retention, closing the skill gap, as well as racial and gender equity. Cangrade's integration with UKG fits right into these priorities and allows customers to have unified, streamlined processes," shared Gershon Goren, CEO and Founder of Cangrade. "Cangrade's AI-powered Pre-Hire Assessment will help UKG customers increase candidates' job fit through higher productivity and higher retention and improve hiring efficiencies, all while ensuring a bias-free candidate selection and great candidate experience."

UKG Pro is a powerful global HCM solution for large and medium-sized enterprises to manage every aspect of the lifework journey, from recruiting, payroll, and talent management, to HR service delivery, AI-powered sentiment analysis, and industry-leading workforce management.

"At UKG, we build lifelong partnerships with our customers so they can create connected and meaningful experiences for their employees," said Mike May, vice president of the UKG Connect Technology Partner Program at UKG. "By cultivating a highly engaged ecosystem of technology partners, we're able to solve critical business problems in novel ways. This empowers our customers with more opportunities to improve the employee experience, achieve new operational efficiencies, and extend the value of their UKG investment."

About Cangrade:

Cangrade's AI-based technology provides organizations with accurate, bias-free predictive models of employee success. Cangrade's Pre-Hire Assessments have been taken over 5 million times and its predictions are up to 10 times more accurate than traditional hiring methods. Around the world, Cangrade's customers leverage their technology to improve job fit, remove bias from hiring decisions, and tie hiring to business outcomes. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com.

