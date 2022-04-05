Magic Curie — The STEAM Kit for Alpha Girls Launches on Kickstarter

HONG KONG, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designed to inspire creativity and learning with hands-on STEAM activities for girls, Magic Curie is the first thematic programming block set for girls in the Alpha Girl series. It helps inspire girls to creativity and exploration by building, coding, and gaming with hands-on STEAM activities. With Magic Curie, girls can learn in a fun, engaging way as they build, code, and play. This exciting new building set is available now. For more information, visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/alphaegg/magic-curie-the-steam-kit-for-alpha-girls.

Magic Curie is a thematic programming kit made especially for girls. The set includes a double-door gift box with blocks, a collectible flashcard, and a letter of admission to Muse College. At Muse College, there are six talented Alpha girls with unique skills, and Magic Curie is one of them. They come from different countries and cultures, and also represent different abilities, just that way that every girl in the world has her own unique abilities. The design settings and themes of Magic Curie are based on the world-famous scientist Madame Curie from history. Using this theme, and app-guided instructions, girls will learn basic programming by playing games and winning medals through progressive learning, while gaining confidence and a sense of accomplishment with an incentive system. By giving them the right tools early on, all girls have the power to develop their own STEAM identity.

"Throughout history, women have made great achievements in the fields of science, engineering, and technology. Yet, there are very few learning tools that are made with girls in mind. Our goal with Magic Curie was to enlighten STEAM education for girls and open up more possibilities for them now and in the future. We took as our inspiration Madame Curie, the Nobel Prize-winning scientist who conducted pioneering research on radioactivity. Magic Curie uses a theme that girls love, giving them a fun way to build, code, and play as they develop a STEAM identity and skills for the future," said Magic Curie CEO Robi Wang.

Magic Curie uses ScratchJr — an introductory programming language tailored for inexperienced kids to learn coding fast. Girls can connect graphical programming blocks to control Magic Curie and learn about code control, latency, functions, events, and more with step-by-step tutorials. With automatic error correction, girls can learn as they go and finish their coding process independently without parental guidance. By building with programmable blocks using an easy-to-understand interface, girls create robotic creations that they can control. Magic Curie is also compatible with LEGO, allowing girls to make secondary creations for more fun.

Magic Curie is the first thematic interactive learning kit especially for girls that teaches creative building, coding, and robotics. Magic Curie is being launched via a Kickstarter campaign with special rewards and incentives for early adopters. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/alphaegg/magic-curie-the-steam-kit-for-alpha-girls.

