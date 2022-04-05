LPL Financial Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), the parent corporation of LPL Financial LLC, today announced the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report detailing the firm’s progress toward its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. Guided by the company’s continued ESG vision to take care of its advisors and their clients by operating responsibly and ethically, the report reflects the firm’s progress in key focus areas, including diversity, equity and inclusion; responsible sourcing; sustainable investing; environmental stewardship; and community support.



Read the Full Report Here

Highlights from this year’s report include:

Growth in LPL sustainable investing; client assets in investments reflective of ESG criteria doubled to $770.6 million, compared to 2020

Inaugural appearance among Newsweek’s 2021 America’s Most Responsible Companies ranking

Ranked by Just Capital among the Top 100 U.S. Companies Supporting Healthy Families and Communities

The LPL Financial Foundation, which focuses on advancing the economic well-being of underserved populations, formed two new charitable partnerships with The American College of Financial Services and LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation)

Of the 2021 class of LPL interns, 75 percent identified as a woman or a person of color

Completed first diverse supplier assessment and began exploring new opportunities to partner with diverse suppliers, including women-, minority-, veteran-, and disabled- owned businesses

“At LPL, we believe it is our responsibility to evaluate and manage the ESG factors that we affect through our work. By applying an ESG lens to all of our business priorities, we are able to demonstrate our commitment to operating responsibility to drive a sustainable business,” said Heather Randolph Carter, LPL executive vice president, Chief Marketing and Communication Officer. “Each year, this annual report offers us a tangible benchmark for how we’re moving the needle on ESG in our everyday business, while also challenging us to constantly reimagine the way we work to facilitate and promote long-term sustainable strategies and practices.”

The 2022 Sustainability Report demonstrates LPL’s commitment to its stakeholders – including the approximately 20,000 financial advisors and the millions of clients they serve – by disclosing the firm’s dedication and actions toward operating responsibility and ethically. The report includes a Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) index to further the firm’s initiative of transparency.

To read the full 2022 report, visit LPL’s Sustainability Report.

