Guggenheim Securities Expands Technology Investment Banking Practice with the Addition of Jeff Bistrong

NEW YORK, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Jeff Bistrong has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director in its Technology Investment Banking practice focusing on advising software and software-related technology companies. Mr. Bistrong is based in Guggenheim’s Boston office.



Mr. Bistrong joins Guggenheim with more than 30 years of Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) investment banking, private equity and corporate governance experience. Most recently, Mr. Bistrong served as a Partner at HKW, a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm, where he was responsible for the firm’s technology investments. Prior to HKW, Mr. Bistrong was a Managing Director and Head of the TMT practice that he founded at Harris Williams. During his time at Harris Williams Mr. Bistrong helped grow the firm into a leading middle market focused investment bank. Earlier in his career, he was an M&A banker at BancBoston, Robertson Stephens and Tucker Anthony.

“Jeff is an industry leading banker and has built an extraordinary track record of advising innovative technology companies and leading private equity firms investing in technology,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Jeff will help guide our strategy and will contribute to the success of our banking teams across technology verticals. We look forward to his success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Bistrong holds a B.A. in Political Science from Colby College and a dual M.B.A./MA degree from the University of Michigan.

