Safe-T-Proof and 3M - Resilience In Action

BURBANK, Calif. , April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3M has made strategic alliances with businesses whose mission-critical work utilizes their products to enhance and create safer work environments. Safe-T-Proof, (“STP”), is pleased to announce important advancements in its working relationship with the Very High Bond (VHB) division of the 3M Company.



In the case of STP, the VHB products, coupled with STP’s patented fastening technology, protect people and critical equipment to provide safety and business continuity after a seismic event occurs. 3M has begun documenting the amazing results from the partnership .

STP recently earned the International Code Council Evaluation Report (ICC ESR-4167) and the approval of the California Department of Health Care Access and Information (HCAI) for OPM-0568 .

We are also proud to announce:

STP has developed and is manufacturing a larger fastener utilizing the 3M VHB adhesive which allows items of large dimensions and substantial weight to be secured.



Incorporation of robotics into manufacturing. STP, in conjunction with 3M, developed a process that ensures a more consistent finished product.



A retooled and rebranded mobile earthquake simulator to teach people more effectively about the importance of securing building contents.

Safe-T-Proof is a worldwide leader in the securing of building contents to keep people, research, and equipment protected in an earthquake. Safe-T-Proof features a patented and engineered fastening system, which is shake table tested and peer-reviewed, and continues to develop and improve resilience-based solutions for earthquake readiness.

