Andy Blood and CENNZnet Partner for New NFT Book Release

Andy Blood, a former creative strategist at Facebook, has continued his partnership with CENNZnet for the release of his new book Near Futures, Far-Fetched. The collection of six short stories will be published as NFTs, paired with animated work, in a community publishing event on the blockchain starting in April.



The stories in Near Futures, Far-Fetched explore themes and possibilities that will exist in the metaverse. These range from The Last Bitcoin (set in the year 2139), to the social network of objects, a terrorist group infiltrating CERN, our too-smart cities becoming dumb, weaponising ‘clean’, and first contact with intelligent non-human life. Carl Sagan and Tim Berners-Lee make guest appearances, in roles they might never have imagined. These are tales for an accelerated culture.

“Working closely with Liz Izmailova and Nicole Upchurch and the team at Centrality.ai helped me create something unique, so that each story embedded within the NFT itself will be easily readable to anyone interested.” — Near Futures, Far-Fetched Author Andy Blood.

“In 2022, while many have been rushing toward the metaverse, this author has spent their time focussing on the multiverse. In this world, many versions of you experience many versions of your life. We’re excited to host such a creative literary project on one of CENNZnet’s platforms.” — CENNZnet CMO Nicole Upchurch.

Near Futures, Far-Fetched is another collaboration between CENNZnet and Andy Blood following last September’s world first ‘book as NFT’ project. Their previous release Full Bleed was met with great enthusiasm by tech circles and the Web3 community.

Each individual story NFT in the Near Futures, Far-Fetched will be released in an edition of ten exclusively on the Lithoverse platform.

The 6 NFT-story pairings will be launched on the following dates and are viewable here:

April 6th, The Last Bitcoin: https://lithoverse.xyz/nft/9/33/0

April 13th, Fridge Has 823 Friends: https://lithoverse.xyz/nft/9/34/0

April 20th, The 1993 Group: https://lithoverse.xyz/nft/9/35/0

April 27th, Smart Cities Dumb: https://lithoverse.xyz/nft/9/36/0

May 4th, Spore: https://lithoverse.xyz/nft/9/37/0

May 11th, The Golden Seashell: https://lithoverse.xyz/nft/9/38/0

Here’s what reviewers had to say:

“Near Futures Far Fetched is a remarkable anthology that sits somewhere between thought experiment and cautionary tale. It's fiction woven with just enough real-world cultural and socio-political nuance that the threads of each story feel tied to some inevitable truth. And yet it’s never weighed down by this; each chapter flits between the serious and the almost-absurd with an undeniable twinkle in its future-focussed eye. Refracted through Blood’s exceptional imagination, we see these other worlds as part mirage and part reflection, inviting us to consider not just our fears of what’s to come but also the ludicrous reality that we’ve already built. A dynamic, entertaining and subversive read.”

Kyra Bartley, Director.

“An unofficial White Paper for all our futures. However many there may be.”

Temple Fields, author.

"Funny, challenging...and on reflection, provoking."

Andy Hamilton. VC, early start-up investor.

“2001, Foundation, Black Mirror….in a long line of science fiction speculation here comes a fresh breath and new footstep on those literary stairs. With a flourish, may I introduce the gifted Andy Blood.”

Vincent Ward. ONZM, director, screenwriter, artist.

Near Futures. Far-Fetched (Kindle edition) is available for pre-order on Amazon now, and its paperback edition will be released on May 06.

Sales will grant owners a 1% share of the revenue of the final collection released as an NFT on May 6th. Twenty percent of profits will go toward helping the Ukrainian people in their war against Vladimir Putin.

Near Futures, Far-Fetched Part 2 will be published in October 2022.

About Andy Blood

Andy is a former ‘World’s Most Highly Awarded Creative Director’ who spent five years at Facebook. Last year, his book Full Bleed was a world first ‘book as NFT’ project on the CENNZnet blockchain and the Lithoverse platform. Full Bleed also reached #69 on Amazon’s Kindle chart (category: business, advertising, biography). He has been described as a fearless creator and a serial innovator. He has spent the last year working and consulting on Web3 and blockchain related projects.

About CENNZnet

CENNZnet is a highly optimized, EVM compatible L2 blockchain connected to Ethereum via a sophisticated bridge protocol. It offers a L2 or sidechain solution so that users can harness the tools of Ethereum alongside the optimized and faster experience of CENNZnet. The platform is highly secure, fast-paced, and adapted to enable open and inclusive metaverse projects, P2E gaming, advanced NFT technology and bleeding-edge ideas.

For further information please contact Andy Blood:

PHONE +64 21 929141

EMAIL BloodAndBlackSand@gmail.com

FACEBOOK Facebook.com/AndyBlood1

TWITTER @TheBloodster

INSTAGRAM @TheBloodster

INSTAGRAM @BloodyNFTs

INSTAGRAM @MoveFastAndHackThings





