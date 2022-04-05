Uniformity Labs Ultra-Low Porosity 316L and 17-4 PH Stainless Steel Powders Deliver Improved Mechanical Properties at Much Higher Throughput in Laser Powder Bed Fusion Additive Manufacturing

FREMONT, Calif., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Additive Manufacturing company Uniformity Labs (Uniformity) announces the availability of its ultra-low porosity 316L and 17-4 PH stainless steel powders, a high throughput feedstock that exhibits best-in-class material properties. The Uniformity 316L and 17-4 PH powders and optimized print processes were previously used to create various parts in various industries with great success.



Developed by an in-house team of world-leading materials scientists and 3D printing innovators, Uniformity Labs ultra-low porosity 316L and 17-4 PH powders exhibit tap densities of up to 85% and melt to produce parts averaging over 99.95% density. Uniformity HPS parameters for 316L and 17-4 PH Stainless Steel at 50um and 60um layer thickness, respectively, achieve production build rates up to 2x-3x faster for typical complex geometry additive parts. This speed increase is in comparison to other high-speed comparable layer thickness builds conducted on the same printers with standard powders and comparable finished part density.

Higher bed and tap densities enable Uniformity powders to deliver improved mechanical properties even at high-speed build rates and thicker layer printing. Uniformity will soon release 60um and 90um parameters that demonstrate even greater production throughput with comparable mechanical properties, further evidence that no compromises need to be made to adopt L-PBF Metal AM.

316L is austenitic stainless steel that is perfect for demanding environments and applications, such as parts exposed to marine, pharmaceutical, or petrochemical processing, food preparation equipment, medical devices, surgical tooling, and consumer products such as jewelry. It is known for its corrosion resistance, high flexibility, and excellent mechanical properties at extreme temperatures.

17-4 PH is martensitic precipitation - hardened stainless steel. It’s known for its corrosion resistance and high strength and hardness levels, especially when heat treated. 17-4 PH can be heat treated to a variety of hardness and toughness levels, allowing users to customize the post-sintering properties of the alloy to suit a wide variety of applications, such as chemical processing, manufacturing machinery, and food processing.

“The application of Uniformity 316L and 17-4 PH stainless steel delivers mechanical excellence for our customers who require materials that perform to the highest standard in extreme conditions,” said Uniformity founder and CEO Adam Hopkins. “Our powders deliver superior mechanical properties, surface finish, printing yield, and part reliability, and allow one machine to do the work of several.”

In addition to materials that are already available, the Uniformity team is continually working to develop new materials and processes to make 3D printing accessible to all industries and applications.

SS 316L Mechanical and Density Information

At a glance, mechanical and density properties listed below

50um layer thickness

Up to three times the throughput @ 99.9%+ density (density coupons average 99.95%)

Ultimate Tensile Strength (R m z) – 675 ± 26 MPa

z) – 675 ± 26 MPa Ultimate Tensile Strength (R m xy) – 700 ± 23 MPa

xy) – 700 ± 23 MPa Yield Strength (R m z) – 503 ± 22 MPa

z) – 503 ± 22 MPa Yield Strength (R m xy) – 550 ± 18 MPa

xy) – 550 ± 18 MPa Fracture Elongation (R m z) – 45 ± 6.0 %

z) – 45 ± 6.0 % Fracture Elongation (R m xy) - 47 ± 5.0 %

xy) - 47 ± 5.0 % Surface roughness in z direction (no treatment) (um) 8.6 ± 1.8



Notes:

1) Coupon Type: ASTM E8/E8-M Rectangular Tension Test Specimens, Subsize (25mm gauge), no polishing

2) For a complete data sheet, please email: materials@uniformitylabs.com

SS 17-4 PH Mechanical and Density Information

At a glance, mechanical and density properties listed below (H1025 condition)

60um layer thickness

Three times the throughput @99.9+ density (density coupons average 99.95%)

Ultimate Tensile Strength [MPa] R m z-bar - 1170 ± 40 MPa

z-bar - 1170 ± 40 MPa Ultimate Tensile Strength [MPa] R m xy-bar – 1167 ± 15 MPa

xy-bar – 1167 ± 15 MPa Yield Strength [MPa] R p0.2 xy-bar – 1051 ± 16 MPa

xy-bar – 1051 ± 16 MPa Yield Strength [MPa] R p0.2 z-bar – 1040 ± 30 MPa

z-bar – 1040 ± 30 MPa Fracture Elongation [%] A xy-bar – 13.6 ± 0.9 MPa

Fracture Elongation [%] A z-bar – 16.3 ± 1.3 MPa

Surface roughness in z-direction (no treatment) R a - 9.0 ± 1.1



Notes:

1) Coupon Type: ASTM E8/E8-M Rectangular Tension Test Specimens, Subsize (25mm gauge), no polishing

2) For a complete data sheet, please email: materials@uniformitylabs.com

Uniformity Labs develops breakthrough material and software solutions to accelerate and expand global commercial/industrial 3D printing (AM) markets. Its patented technology uniquely enables groundbreaking improvements in throughput and reductions in residual stress across materials and platforms in laser powder bed fusion printing. In Binder Jetting, Uniformity powders deliver fully dense parts with minimal sintering shrink, resulting in the ability to manufacture to otherwise unobtainable high precision, material mechanical properties, and part surface roughness. Uniformity’s feedstock materials and print processes dramatically impact the AM value chain by increasing the reliability and efficiency of printing.

