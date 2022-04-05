ManyChat CEO Mike Yan To Keynote Second Annual Instagram Summit on April 5-6

San Francisco, CA, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManyChat, the world’s leading chat marketing platform for two million businesses around the world, will host the second annual Instagram Summit (igsummit.com) which will be held virtually on April 5-6 where CEO Mike Yan will discuss ManyChat’s power to supercharge small businesses on Instagram and other channels.

Over 25,000 attendees worldwide and 29 speakers across 26 sessions will discuss hyper-growth tactics for building brand/business awareness and crafting engaging content and supercharging follower count through meaningful engagement. Workshops on Instagram DM Automation will also be available for attendees.

“I am thrilled that since inception we have seen the number of ManyChat customers grow 16X, and our Summit attendance has tracked at a similar pace,” said ManyChat CEO Mike Yan. “We are especially gratified this year, because all proceeds from Summit ticket sales will go to Ukraine relief. To register, please visit: igsummit.com.”

