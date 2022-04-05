Next Century Growth Investors Featured in Pensions & Investments

MINNEAPOLIS, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Century Growth Investors, an independent money management firm located in Minneapolis, MN, was recently featured in Pensions & Investments, the international newspaper of money management. The firm was recognized for its exceptional investment performance over the past five years and was listed by investment research leader Morningstar as having the top domestic equity fund in Morningstar's separate account universe over the five-year period ending on Dec. 31, 2021.

"It feels great to be a part of this excellent investment team and deliver these strong long-term results to our clients," said Robert Scott, president, partner, and portfolio manager at Next Century Growth Investments.

Scott attributes much of the Next Century Growth Investors' success to its comprehensive research processes.

"These results reflect a lot of hard work, original research, and implementing a disciplined strategy which leads to good investment decisions over a sustained period. We are a seasoned team that is hitting our stride," said Scott.

According to Pension and Investments' Rob Kozlowski, the firm's microcap growth strategy achieved an annualized gross return of 43.18% during the five years ending 12/31/21. The team targets small, unique, and fast-growing companies in the healthcare, financial, industrial, consumer, and technology industries that they believe will be able to sustain high growth rates over extended periods of time.

In addition to its Micro Cap product, Next Century Growth employs the same investment strategy in Small Cap Growth, Smid Cap Growth, and Large Cap Growth portfolios for institutional, family office, and high net worth investors.

About Next Century Growth Investors

Next Century Growth Investors, LLC is an independent money management firm located in Minneapolis, MN. Our philosophy is to construct and manage portfolios with the highest quality, high-growth companies in America. NCG has managed institutional accounts since January 1999, and the portfolio managers have over 100 years of combined investment experience. We offer a disciplined approach to growth stock investing, a strategy that has endured numerous economic and market cycles.

All data for Pensions & Investments ' top-performing managers' reports are provided from Morningstar's global separate account/collective investment trust database.

Past performance does not guarantee future results and current performance may be lower or higher than the data quoted.

