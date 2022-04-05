Seoul Robotics Joins NVIDIA Metropolis Partner Program to Fuel Revolutionary 3D Perception Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Robotics, the 3D perception solution company using deep learning AI to power the future of autonomy, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Metropolis, a program designed to nurture and bring to market a new generation of applications and solutions that make the world’s most important spaces and operations safer and more efficient with advancements in AI vision.



Seoul Robotics offers the industry’s most advanced perception software, SENSR™, to process and interpret 3D data in real time. As the first 3D perception software platform leveraging deep learning AI architecture, SENSR provides unparalleled tracking, monitoring, and prediction – including an independently-verified accuracy range of four centimeters and dynamic weather-filtering AI. Furthermore, SENSR is compatible with over 75 makes and models of 3D sensors, and can even mix and match different sensors in the same environment. With this, Seoul Robotics is democratizing access to unparalleled, granular insights to improve operations, increase efficiency and ensure safety for a wide range of applications and industries, such as security, retail, and smart cities.

Seoul Robotics relies on the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform to enable edge computing for SENSR’s deep learning algorithms. This allows SENSR to operate quickly and locally, empowering partners with near-instantaneous insights – a critical factor to ensuring safety and security. As one example, if two cars are approaching each other at an intersection, the data received by the sensor needs to be immediately processed and communicated in order to stop the vehicles and avoid collision.

NVIDIA Metropolis makes it easier and more cost-effective for enterprises, governments, and integration partners to leverage world-class AI-enabled solutions to improve critical operational efficiency and safety problems. The NVIDIA Metropolis ecosystem contains a large and growing breadth of partners who are investing in the most advanced AI techniques and most efficient deployment platforms, and who use an enterprise-class approach to their solutions. Partners have the opportunity to gain early access to NVIDIA platform updates to further enhance and accelerate their AI application development efforts. Further, the program offers the opportunity for partners to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

“Our perception system is built from the ground up to utilize NVIDIA GPU technologies. As we expose more customers to this technology, the demand for performance goes up and, in turn, more computing power is required. For example, our recently released inclement weather filter feature uses advanced AI algorithms to filter out noise caused by snow, dust, rain and hail,” said Jerone Floor, VP of Product at Seoul Robotics. “With our introduction into the Metropolis program, we gain access to a robust set of resources that will further our mission to usher in a new era of autonomy.”

