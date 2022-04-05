New US Opinion Poll Shows 60% Favor Increasing Ukraine Arms

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuler Research, a social modeling research group noted for predictions based on public risk tolerance, designed and sponsored a U.S. opinion poll, carried out by Greg Ling Insight Factory (https://greglinginsight.com/). Results were complete on April 2, one day prior to revelations of war crimes in Bucha, Ukraine. With 500 U.S. adult participants, the margin of error is 4%. Discussion of results can be found at http://shulerresearch.org, along with a link to graphical results and an identical volunteer survey that readers can participate in.

A majority of 60% favored arming Ukraine with jets and long-range missiles, and other arms, to enable them to push Russia out. Only 27% felt assistance should be limited to helping refugees.

Most surprising, only 18% felt domestic issues were more important. This suggests Ukraine could prompt single-issue voting in May-June primaries, or even in fall Congressional elections depending on how the conflict and opinion evolve.

Asked what historical situation Ukraine most resembled, 52% selected WW2 Britain, and 34% selected Czechoslovakia (which was split, reunited, and eventually split again). Most (76%) felt war crimes were committed by Russia, while 10% felt war crimes were committed by Ukraine.

Opinion was evenly split on whether Donald Trump would (1) further arm Ukraine, (2) pressure Ukraine to surrender or (3) only be concerned with obtaining evidence against Hunter Biden. This odd split suggests that no matter which position voters take on Ukraine, two-thirds will feel that Trump does not support their position.

Asked which leader they most respected, 48% chose Volodymyr Zelensky, 16% each for Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland and President Joe Biden, 5% for Kaja Kallas of Estonia and for "none," 4% for Vladimir Putin, and 2% each for Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron and Trump.

For more information about this topic, please call Shuler Research at 281-413-7713 or email directly at robert@shulerresearch.org.

